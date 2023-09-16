Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Shooting leaves one dead, one wounded in South Los Angeles
Shooting leaves one dead, one wounded in South Los Angeles 00:47

One person was killed and another wounded during a shooting in South Los Angeles on Friday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. near a Bank of America located on S. Broadway and Manchester Avenue. 

Officers arrived to find a man in his 30s dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. A woman was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot in the leg. Her condition is unknown. 

Neither of the victims' identities has been released. 

As they investigate the incident, police say that two suspects wearing black hooded sweatshirts were seen running from the area northbound in an alley north of Broadway. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 8:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.