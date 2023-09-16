1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South LA

Shooting leaves one dead, one wounded in South Los Angeles

One person was killed and another wounded during a shooting in South Los Angeles on Friday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. near a Bank of America located on S. Broadway and Manchester Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 30s dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. A woman was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot in the leg. Her condition is unknown.

Neither of the victims' identities has been released.

As they investigate the incident, police say that two suspects wearing black hooded sweatshirts were seen running from the area northbound in an alley north of Broadway.