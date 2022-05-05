Watch CBS News

OC Sheriffs in standoff outside Foothill Ranch In-N-Out

By Josh DuBose

/ CBS Los Angeles

OC Sheriff's deputies involved in barricade situation in parking lot of Foothill Ranch In-N-Out Burg 05:23

Orange County Sheriff's deputies are involved in a standoff situation in the parking lot of a Foothill Ranch In-N-Out Burger. 

The suspect lead deputies on a short pursuit that ended in the parking lot at around 8:40 p.m. and has so far refused to exit the vehicle. 

The In-N-Out Burger has been evacuated. 

Deputies were using a small drone to hover the vehicle's sunroof to look inside. 

The man also appeared to have his own bullhorn, which he was using to communicate with deputies. 

SWAT is at the scene. 

 

Suspect wanted for restraining order violation

Suspect uses bullhorn to communicate with deputies during standoff 00:21

This incident started in Mission Viejo after authorities received a call for a restraining order violation.

Suspect continues to use bullhorn to talk to deputies 00:21
Crisis negotiators on scene

Authorities with the OC Sheriff's Department report that crisis negotiators are at the scene of the standoff, along with a responding mental health unit. 

So far, no injuries have been reported. 

oc-sheriff-bull-horn-guy.jpg
OC Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a Foothill Ranch standoff outside of an In-N-Out Burger. 
