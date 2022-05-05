OC Sheriffs in standoff outside Foothill Ranch In-N-Out

OC Sheriffs in standoff outside Foothill Ranch In-N-Outget the free app
Orange County Sheriff's deputies are involved in a standoff situation in the parking lot of a Foothill Ranch In-N-Out Burger.
The suspect lead deputies on a short pursuit that ended in the parking lot at around 8:40 p.m. and has so far refused to exit the vehicle.
The In-N-Out Burger has been evacuated.
Deputies were using a small drone to hover the vehicle's sunroof to look inside.
The man also appeared to have his own bullhorn, which he was using to communicate with deputies.
SWAT is at the scene.
Suspect wanted for restraining order violation
This incident started in Mission Viejo after authorities received a call for a restraining order violation.
Crisis negotiators on scene
Authorities with the OC Sheriff's Department report that crisis negotiators are at the scene of the standoff, along with a responding mental health unit.
So far, no injuries have been reported.