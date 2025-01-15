List of local organizations helping Southern California wildfire victims
Amid the worst disaster in recent memory, many businesses in Southern California have decided to step in and help however they can.
KCAL News has compiled a running list of organizations offering to help wildfire victims and first responders.
Places accepting donations
KCAL Cares and the American Red Cross have partnered to support our communities in crisis. Here's how you can help those affected by the fires.
Baby2Baby and their are in LA County spanning schools, homeless shelters and resource centers They are also providing basic essentials to evacuation centers, distributing at pop-ups across the city and hosting volunteer sessions at their Los Angeles headquarters to pack supplies for children during this traumatic time. They are currently taking monetary donations and plan to continue their work through the coming months.
Council District 11 Office: 7166 W. Manchester Avenue, Westchester, CA 90045 Monday - Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Saturday - Sunday 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
North Valley Caring Services Food Pantry: 15453 Rayen Street, North Hills, CA 91343 Monday - Thursday 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Friday 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.
It's Bigger Than Us: 4308 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008 Monday - Sunday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
The World Kitchen has set up several locations where first responders and residents can receive free hot meals. While the organization is updating the list. The list is in the food entry below. They are also asking for donations to support their operation in Southern California.
Food
While the Pasadena restaurant and cheesery is closed for regular business, they have opened their doors to provide shelter, water, boxed lunches and a place to charge electronics. Agnes is also preparing meals to deliver to those displaced at the Pasadena.
Uyên Lê's Virgil Village walk-up window is providing free meals to fire evacuees and first responders, including deliveries to local fire stations. The value-minded menu focuses on Vietnam's Buddhist cuisine, with plenty of vegan options.
Burger 3000, a popular Halal smash burger operation in Chatsworth, is serving free meals to anyone affected by the fires. The staff is also available to deliver food to shelters.
The World Kitchen has set up several locations where first responders and residents can receive free hot meals. While the organization is updating the list, below are the locations as of Jan. 9.
Infant items and baby gear
Babylist is welcoming families impacted by the LA fires to pick up baby gear and personal care essentials donated by trusted Babylist brand partners. They'll be doing this on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Babylist Beverly Hills. 211 S Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills CA. Items available: strollers, high chairs, bassinets, baby carriers, infant car seats, convertible car seats, breast pumps, bottles, formula, nursing pillows, swaddled and baby clothes.
Clothing
They're an LA-based clothing brand created by Erin and Sara Foster. They have teamed up with several brands that have donated new clothing for women, men, and children in need. Hosting the pickup on Jan 18 & 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9517 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232. Items will include new men's and women's clothing, children's clothing, pajamas and undergarments, beauty products
Los Angeles Section of the National Council of Jewish Women is offering $100 vouchers to displaced people and families to use at their Council Shop stores. Additionally, they will provide N95 masks to help children and parents. Click here for a list of locations and hours.
Gyms
Planet Fitness on Thursday told CBS MoneyWatch the gym chain is opening dozens of its Los Angeles clubs "to anyone impacted" by the Los Angeles fires, including local residents and first responders.
Some Planet Fitness clubs are closed because of the fires, but the offer is valid at select locations that remain open for business. The following Planet Fitness centers in California will allow people to use their facilities so they can rest and recharge, according to the company.
Offering a 1-year free membership to their fitness platform to help prioritize well-being. Included is unlimited access to on-demand workouts, meditations, and community.
UFC Gyms are offering free access to their locker rooms, showers, recovery services, electric outlets and wifi at their locations in LA and Orange County.
Residents and first responders with or without a membership are invited to visit participating UFC GYM locations across Los Angeles and Orange Counties now through the end of January.