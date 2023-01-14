Latest storm causes series of road closures throughout L.A. County

Latest storm causes series of road closures throughout L.A. Countyget the free app
Southern California is being soaked by yet another storm, as heavy rain causes a series of road and freeway closures.
Here's a quick glance at up-to-the-minute road closures in your area.

Los Angeles County:
- All lanes of Piuma Roa closed in Agoura Hills due to rock slide
- 710 Freeway in Long Beach between Anaheim Street and Willow Street
- Eastbound lanes of Ocean Boulevard closed at 63rd Place due to severe flooding
- Northbound 5 Freeway closed 3 miles south of Templin Highway to the Templin Highway due to slope slide.
Orange County:
- Pacific Coast Highway between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street. Drivers advised to follow detour signs and expect delays
Santa Barbara County:
- Calle Cesar Chavez closed due to flooding
- State Route 150 is closed in both directions from Santa Ana Road (west of Ojai) to the Santa Barbara, Ventura County line.
Ventura County
- Westbound lanes of State Route 126 closed at Fairview Canyon Road due to mud and debris flowing on road. Traffic is being diverted into the center lane
- Westbound lanes of State Route 126 closed at Hopper Canyon road to east Fillmore due to mudslide
- State Route 33 is closed in both directions from Fairview Road to La Luna Avenue in Ojai and Meiners Oaks to the Ozena Fire Station and Lockwood Valley Road in Los Padres National Forest due to major storm damage.