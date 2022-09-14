LAPD chasing reckless driver in South Los Angeles

LAPD chasing reckless driver in South Los Angelesget the free app
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a reckless driver in South Los Angeles.
Driver stops on Parmelee Avenue in South LA
The driver abruptly stopped in the middle of the road in South Los Angeles.
The suspect's vehicle was smoking and riding low after the tires were punctured by spike strips.
Shortly after stopping the SUV, the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered.
Driver strikes spike strips
The suspect hit several spike strips while evading police.