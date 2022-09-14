Watch CBS News

LAPD chasing reckless driver in South Los Angeles

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police apprehend reckless driving suspect following pursuit through South LA
Police apprehend reckless driving suspect following pursuit through South LA 03:46

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a reckless driver in South Los Angeles. 

 

Driver stops on Parmelee Avenue in South LA

The driver abruptly stopped in the middle of the road in South Los Angeles. 

The suspect's vehicle was smoking and riding low after the tires were punctured by spike strips. 

Shortly after stopping the SUV, the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered.

Police apprehend reckless driving suspect following pursuit through South LA 03:46
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Driver strikes spike strips

The suspect hit several spike strips while evading police.

Police in pursuit of reckless driver in South Los Angeles 00:27
By Matthew Rodriguez
CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.