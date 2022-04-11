Watch CBS News

How to watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards

get the free app
  • link copied

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown host CMT Awards
Singer-songwriters Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host CMT Music Awards 05:01

For the first time, the CMT Music Awards is airing on CBS. Monday night's show will feature performances from legendary mother-daughter duo Wynonna and Naomi Judd as well as from Kenny Chesney, Jimmie Allen and more of country music's stars.

Kane Brown, who received the most nominations this year with four, is stepping in to co-host the show with actor Anthony Mackie in Nashville, Tennessee, after Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19. Ballerini, who's up for three awards, will still co-host the show and perform, but now she'll be appearing from her home.

"I'm feeling much better," she said on "CBS Mornings" on Monday. "I'm more bummed than anything luckily … physically feeling OK at this point, just a bit of a broken heart, that's all."

Brown, who has co-hosted the past two CMT Awards, said on "CBS Mornings" he got the call to step in Saturday while he was in Pennsylvania. He headed to Nashville and participated in rehearsals Sunday.

"I'm just so excited to get to do it again," Brown said. "I was honestly kinda bummed when I found out that you only do it two years in a row and then they pass it on to somebody else, so I'm glad I get to come back and do it."

Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage for the 2021 CMT Music Awards at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, on June 9, 2021.
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage for the 2021 CMT Music Awards at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, on June 9, 2021. John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT
 

How to watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards

  • What: The CMT Music Awards
  • Date: Monday, April 11, 2022
  • Time: 8-11 p.m. ET/delayed PT
  • Location: Nashville's Municipal Auditorium and locations in and around Nashville
  • Online stream: Paramount+
  • On TV: Local CBS stations
Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.