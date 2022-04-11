How to watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards

How to watch the 2022 CMT Music Awardsget the free app
For the first time, the CMT Music Awards is airing on CBS. Monday night's show will feature performances from legendary mother-daughter duo Wynonna and Naomi Judd as well as from Kenny Chesney, Jimmie Allen and more of country music's stars.
Kane Brown, who received the most nominations this year with four, is stepping in to co-host the show with actor Anthony Mackie in Nashville, Tennessee, after Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19. Ballerini, who's up for three awards, will still co-host the show and perform, but now she'll be appearing from her home.
"I'm feeling much better," she said on "CBS Mornings" on Monday. "I'm more bummed than anything luckily … physically feeling OK at this point, just a bit of a broken heart, that's all."
Brown, who has co-hosted the past two CMT Awards, said on "CBS Mornings" he got the call to step in Saturday while he was in Pennsylvania. He headed to Nashville and participated in rehearsals Sunday.
"I'm just so excited to get to do it again," Brown said. "I was honestly kinda bummed when I found out that you only do it two years in a row and then they pass it on to somebody else, so I'm glad I get to come back and do it."
- What: The CMT Music Awards
- Date: Monday, April 11, 2022
- Time: 8-11 p.m. ET/delayed PT
- Location: Nashville's Municipal Auditorium and locations in and around Nashville
- Online stream: Paramount+
- On TV: Local CBS stations