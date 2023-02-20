Watch CBS News

Attempted assault with deadly weapon suspects arrested following brief pursuit in Compton

By KCAL-News Staff

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were engaged in a brief pursuit with assault with a deadly weapon suspects in Compton Sunday evening. 

It was not immediately clear what led deputies to begin pursuing the suspects, inside of a black vehicle. 

After just minutes of driving through a residential area in Compton, the car came to a stop in the parking lot near Gonzales Park, where all three suspects fled from the vehicle on foot. 

At least one of the suspects was apprehend after the foot chase, surrendering to a group of deputies — though they were divided by one of the park's chainlink fences. 

With Sky-CAL overhead, the suspect's vehicle appeared to have continued rolling after the suspects exited, ending up in a grass field near the parking lot where it initially came to a stop. 

At around 9:30 p.m., deputies with LASD's Century Station reported that all three of the suspects had been taken into custody. 

 

All three suspects taken into custody

One suspect detained by LASD deputies

Attempted assault, pursuit suspect arrested following brief foot chase in Compton 02:55

After fleeing from the vehicle on foot, one of the three suspects was successfully detained by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies following a brief chase on foot.

Suspects bail from car on foot

Suspects bail from vehicle on foot 01:05

With Sky-CAL overhead, three suspects could be seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot into what appeared to be a sports park in Compton, near S. Tajauata Street and E. 139th Street.

Two of the suspects could be seen jumping fences into backyards.

Authorities disclose suspect wanted for assault with deadly weapon

Deputies in pursuit of attempted assault with deadly weapon suspects in Compton 01:57

As they continued to pursue the suspect through Compton, authorities disclosed that the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

