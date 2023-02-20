Attempted assault with deadly weapon suspects arrested following brief pursuit in Compton

Attempted assault with deadly weapon suspects arrested following brief pursuit in Comptonget the free app
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were engaged in a brief pursuit with assault with a deadly weapon suspects in Compton Sunday evening.
It was not immediately clear what led deputies to begin pursuing the suspects, inside of a black vehicle.
After just minutes of driving through a residential area in Compton, the car came to a stop in the parking lot near Gonzales Park, where all three suspects fled from the vehicle on foot.
At least one of the suspects was apprehend after the foot chase, surrendering to a group of deputies — though they were divided by one of the park's chainlink fences.
With Sky-CAL overhead, the suspect's vehicle appeared to have continued rolling after the suspects exited, ending up in a grass field near the parking lot where it initially came to a stop.
At around 9:30 p.m., deputies with LASD's Century Station reported that all three of the suspects had been taken into custody.
