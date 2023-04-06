Authorities in pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect near Downtown LA

Authorities in pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect near Downtown LAget the free app
Authorities are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect near Downtown LA.
As they fled from pursuing Los Angeles Police Department officers, the suspect fled along the eastbound 10 Freeway and surface streets in the area near University Park.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
2 passengers bail on foot
As the suspect headed down W.18th Street and S. Hoover Street, they slowed to allow two passengers out of the vehicle who ran on foot.
The driver, however, continued to drive, running through a red light in the process of fleeing.
Specialized units requested
For undisclosed reasons, pursuing officers reportedly requested specialized units for assistance in the ongoing chase.
Suspect wanted for felony, considered armed and dangerous
As the pursuit continued, authorities noted that the suspect was wanted for an unknown felony and was considered to be armed and dangerous.