Authorities searching for burglary suspects who jumped out of a car during a pursuit

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities were in pursuit of a group of burglary suspects when it ended in Watts.

There may be several people in the car and authorities believe the group may have stolen several guns in San Diego County. 

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the suspects stole an entire safe of guns. SD deputies said that the burglary happened at about 8 p.m. in Poway. 

 

Suspect's vehicle recovered away from the scene

The suspect's sedan has not been found at the scene after four men jumped out at the end of the pursuit. 

The car was still in drive. It is believed drove off with the car. 

Authorities found the crashed car several blocks away. One person was seen being detained. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

OC, LA deputies and CHP at the end of the pursuit

Law enforcement from the Orange and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Departments and California Highway Patrol are at the end of the pursuit. 

One man was detained following the mix-up after the end of the pursuit. He was cuffed and walked into a law enforcement cruiser.

Authorities are continuing their search for the rest of the suspects.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Several suspects bail out of vehicle in Watts

Several suspects jumped out of the moving car after exiting the I-105 Freeway. 

In total, four people jumped out of the car, which was still in drive. 

Law enforcement is searching for the suspects, but they seem to have disappeared with the crowd. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspects traveling at over 100 mph

The driver of the car reached over 100 mph several times. 

Authorities believe that 3-4 suspects were involved in the burglary and believe that there are 3-4 people in the car.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspects may have stolen guns

Authorities believe they may have stolen guns before the pursuit. 

Law enforcement believes they may have stolen an entire safe of guns. Nobody was home during the burglary and the safe was missing.

The pursuit began near San Diego County.

By Matthew Rodriguez
KCAL-News Staff
