Authorities searching for burglary suspects who jumped out of a car during a pursuit

Authorities searching for burglary suspects who jumped out of a car during a pursuitget the free app
Authorities were in pursuit of a group of burglary suspects when it ended in Watts.
There may be several people in the car and authorities believe the group may have stolen several guns in San Diego County.
According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the suspects stole an entire safe of guns. SD deputies said that the burglary happened at about 8 p.m. in Poway.
Suspect's vehicle recovered away from the scene
The suspect's sedan has not been found at the scene after four men jumped out at the end of the pursuit.
The car was still in drive. It is believed drove off with the car.
Authorities found the crashed car several blocks away. One person was seen being detained.
OC, LA deputies and CHP at the end of the pursuit
Law enforcement from the Orange and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Departments and California Highway Patrol are at the end of the pursuit.
One man was detained following the mix-up after the end of the pursuit. He was cuffed and walked into a law enforcement cruiser.
Authorities are continuing their search for the rest of the suspects.
Several suspects bail out of vehicle in Watts
Several suspects jumped out of the moving car after exiting the I-105 Freeway.
In total, four people jumped out of the car, which was still in drive.
Law enforcement is searching for the suspects, but they seem to have disappeared with the crowd.
Suspects traveling at over 100 mph
The driver of the car reached over 100 mph several times.
Authorities believe that 3-4 suspects were involved in the burglary and believe that there are 3-4 people in the car.
Suspects may have stolen guns
Authorities believe they may have stolen guns before the pursuit.
Law enforcement believes they may have stolen an entire safe of guns. Nobody was home during the burglary and the safe was missing.
The pursuit began near San Diego County.