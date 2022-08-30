San Gabriel Valley residents looking for answers after violent home invasion

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hundreds to attend meeting with Villanueva following rash of home invasions

Many San Gabriel Valley residents are looking for ways to protect themselves after a man was shot and two women were zip tied during a home invasion in Temple City.

"I was so shocked," said resident Pierce Tsao.

The violent home invasion is just the most recent one in San Gabriel Valley with two others happening earlier this year in Rosemead and Duarte.

"Yeah, we don't feel safe," said one resident.

As law enforcement continues to track the recent rash of home invasions and burglaries in San Gabriel Valley, Tsao, his wife and many other residents will meet with Sheriff Alex Villanueva in Hacienda Heights to hopefully get answers and learn how to protect not only themselves but their neighborhood.

"My primary concern is the safety of our neighborhoods," said Tsao.

Other San Gabriel Valley residents like Albert and his wife, said that while they plan to attend the meeting, they have already taken measures to increase their home's security after their house was broken into twice.

"So you want to install your security systems, so we have that," Albert said. "And turn it on! Usually, people install it but they don't turn it on."

Authorities are still searching for two suspects from the Temple City home invasion.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Temple City Sheriff's station at 626-285-7171.