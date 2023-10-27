The bestselling Samsung 'The Frame" TV is on flash sale at Walmart, but time is running out

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The holidays are fast approaching. If you're looking for the perfect item for the tech lover in your life, you can't go wrong with Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV. Not only does it offer a gorgeous picture, but this reader-favorite 4K TV doubles as a picture frame that can display classical art and your favorite photos. If you've had your eye on one for a while, now's the best time to lock yours in: You can save more than $400 right now on the 55-inch model thanks to Walmart's latest flash deal. It's going for just $1,097, down from its usual price of $1,500.

Not into the 55-inch size? You can save on all sizes and form factors at Walmart, so choose the one that fits your home best. Check out some of the other great deals on all of Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV, happening now:

Act fast, though, because this Walmart flash sale ends tomorrow.

Save big on Samsung's "The Frame" TV with Walmart's flash sale



Samsung

This QLED TV is a fantastic-looking display that works well either on a stand or mounted to the wall. It boasts beautiful color, with 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology that keeps the TV awash with over a billion colors. It has nearly zero light reflection, no matter if you're watching at day or at night, and an expanded range of color and contrast to tweak the picture to your liking.

But while the TV is excellent to enjoy your favorite shows and movies on, where it truly excels is its versatility as a display piece. You can mount this incredibly light and thin TV to the wall and use Art Mode to turn it into a piece of art. Use Samsung's selection of art from museums and galleries across the world or your own photos and it'll blend effortlessly into your decor. It'll llook just like a painting or a photo thanks to its matte display film finish. Need a huge picture frame that also happens to work like a TV? That's exactly what "The Frame" can offer you.

This is a truly unique TV that's well worth spending a little extra for, especially if you plan on using it for more than catching the latest episodes of The Bachelor. It's well worth it for either use case, and at this price, you should run, not walk, to Walmart to snag your own.

