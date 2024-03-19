4 March Madness upset pick predictions for 2024, according to NCAA experts

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brackets are set and the First Four are lined up and ready to play. March Madness 2024 is on, which means the next few weeks of college basketball will feature Cinderella stories, career-defining moments and some major upsets. As much fun as it is to watch the big dogs take their rightful place on top of the leaderboard, it's even more exciting to watch an underrated team trounce a top seed for a win.

We're here for all the drama NCAA March Madness has to offer this year. The experts at SportsLine weighed in with their predictions for the biggest upsets of March Madness 2024. Keep reading for all the tea, and everything you need to know to watch the best games and the biggest potential upsets of the tournament.

What upsets do experts predict for March Madness 2024?

Want to find a few interesting upset ideas to help you fill out your March Madness bracket? The experts at SportsLine shared their picks with us for potential March Madness 2024 upsets.

Bruce Marshall's upset pick: NC State

"Except in passing, the pundits on Sunday night hardly even mentioned NC State as a team to watch in the Big Dance. Granted, replicating last week's adrenaline rush in D.C., and winning five games in five days to steal the ACC Tourney, is a hard act to top. Still, Tobacco Road sources have warned all season to keep an eye on the Wolfpack, and we much like the fact that, unlike many entries in the Dance, NC State doesn't live and die beyond the arc. That's mostly due to the presence of punishing 6'9", 275-pound D.J. Burns, who gets touches in most halfcourt sets, and who became option number one in overtime against Virginia in the semifinals last Friday.

"Note that NCS only attempted a very modest 17 triples last week in D.C., though Kevin Keatts has some real firepower on the perimeter, led by ASU transfer and his "other D.J." (Horne, 16.9 ppg). Those of us old enough to remember 1983 also had to notice last week's run that reminded us of Jim Valvano's Cinderella '83 Wolfpack, especially the semifinal win over the Cavs, who left the door ajar by faltering late at the free-throw line. Sounds familiar? Magic and NC State in March just kind of go together!"

Eric Cohen's upset pick: Kansas

"The Jayhawks stumbled down the stretch, losing four of their last five games with injuries to guard Kevin McCullar, Jr. and center Hunter Dickinson, the team's two leading scorers. When healthy, this team is elite and possesses the inside-outside combination necessary to succeed. In the Midwest Region, they would be positioned for a Sweet 16 matchup against a Purdue team that, while elite in the regular season, has a history of exiting the NCAA Tournament earlier than expected. This pick all comes down to health, but if Kansas can get back to 100 percent, they will be a danger in the coming weeks."

Thomas Casale's upset pick: Florida

"I love the Gators in a one-and-done tournament setting. Florida is one of the top offensive rebounding teams in the country and its guards do a great job of creating shots off the dribble. Walter Clayton, Zyon Pullin and Will Richard combine to score 44.4 points per game and will be a matchup problem for a lot of teams in the tournament.

"The Gators have also played in a lot of close games this season. Fourteen of Florida's games have been decided by six points or fewer, so they know what it's like to be in a war that goes down to the final minute. I think that will serve them well in a tough region like the South.

"Florida does have a couple of warts. The biggest one is the Gators rank 83rd in defensive efficiency on KenPom. Florida will need to outscore teams similar to other SEC teams like Alabama and Kentucky. The Gators also suffered a setback in the SEC Championship when 7-1 center Micah Handlogten suffered a bad leg injury. While he'll be missed, Florida has depth on the frontline.

"Florida would have a tough second-round matchup with Marquette but get by them, and the Gators could see SEC rival Kentucky. The teams split this season with the two games being decided by five points. I think there is enough upside with the Gators to take a shot on them at longer odds."

Bob Konarski's upset pick: St. Mary's

"St. Mary's has a scary matchup in the first round as the 5th seed taking on the 12th seeded Antelopes. Grand Canyon is already a very public side considering that everyone will want to take a 12th seed to the 5th. However, the Gaels are 16th in the nation in defensive efficiency and have been holding their opponents to an average of 59.7 points per game this season. They're also one of the best rebounding teams in the country. Grand Canyon had had a dominant season and plays a very up-tempo style, but they have not played this caliber of defense since December 5th, when they beat the Aztecs at home. If St. Mary's can prevail in the first round, their defense is as good as any team in the country to make a run.

"Since their 3-5 start to the season, they've only lost twice in their last 25 games. Augustas Marciulionis had a rocky start to the season but has really stepped up his offensive game and Aidan Mahaney is the engine of this team who also found his shooting stroke during conference play.

"As long as St. Mary's can get past the Antelopes, their defense has the ability to slow down a run-and-gun Alabama team, if they defeat the Cougars of Charleston then anything can happen. Even though they're without forward Joshua Jefferson for the remainder of the season, the Gaels are a well-rounded team with a very good coach. They find the open man and play like a determined team with something to prove."

What's the best March Madness 2024 bracket?

What do experts base their March Madness upset picks on?

How many upsets are there usually during March Madness?

The 2023 Final Four was the first in history without a top-three seed, proof March Madness brackets are completely unpredictable. That's part of what makes the NCAA tournament so special. The annual average for upsets is about 8.5 per tournament, though there were only three upsets in the 2007 tournament and as many as 14 in 2021 and 2022.

Upsets are becoming more common during March Madness. There have been at least 10 upsets in nine of the past 12 years. There were 10 upsets in the 2023 NCAA tournament.

What are the biggest March Madness upsets from past tournaments?

You don't have to look too far back in March Madness history to relive some of the biggest upsets of the tournament. In 2023, No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson defeated No. 1 Purdue, 63-58.

In 2022, No. 15 Saint Peter's defeated powerhouse No. 2 Kentucky (85-79) in a dazzling overtime showdown that marked just the 10th time a No. 15 beat a No. 2 seed. It was also the first-ever tournament for Saint Peter's, a small, 3,500-person private college in Jersey City, New Jersey.

In 2021, No. 15 Oral Roberts sent No. 2 Ohio State home, beating the Buckeyes 75-72. Oral Roberts went on to beat No. 7 Florida in the second round, before getting eliminated in the Sweet 16.

When is March Madness 2024?

The men's tournament will be played March 19, 2024 - April 8, 2024.

The women's tournament will be played March 20, 2024 - April 7, 2024.

How to watch March Madness 2024

Men's March Madness 2024, including the Final Four, will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Women's March Madness 2024, including the Final Four, will air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 and stream on ESPN+.

How to watch March Madness 2024 without cable

Key dates for the 2024 NCAA men's college tournament

Below are key dates for March Madness 2024.

First Four: Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, 2024 First round: Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22

Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22 Second round: Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24

Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 Sweet 16: Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29

Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29 Elite Eight: Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31

Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 Final Four: Saturday, April 6 (TBS)

Saturday, April 6 (TBS) National championship: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (TBS)

Key dates for the 2024 NCAA women's college basketball tournament