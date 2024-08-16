Stay cool and fight allergies with this must-see Dyson air purifier fan deal

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With summer's rising heat and pollen levels, it's essential to stay cool and manage allergens. The Dyson TP07 air purifier and fan offers a perfect solution, combining cooling and air purification in one. Right now, this advanced cooling device is available at a discounted price on Amazon.

The Dyson TP07 air purifier and fan goes above and beyond. It has a carbon filter that removes gases and odors in up to 99.97% of air particles. This True HEPA air purifier diagnoses your room's air quality for you as it works and reports back as it cleans. It also doubles as a powerful oscillating fan. Want to start purifying and cooling before you get home? The must-have Dyson device can also be connected to a mobile app and controlled remotely. It doesn't get much better than that.

Right now, you can get this top-rated Dyson air purifier fan for just $449, an over $200 reduction from its list price of $650.

What is the best air purifier?

Air purifiers are excellent tools for filtering pollutants and improving indoor air quality. These devices can fight pet dander, dust mites, allergens, air pollutants and more. They are especially popular during allergy season, but they can be used at any time. Instead of entering your lungs, airborne particles enter the air filter, leaving you with crisp, clean air in your home.

Worried a top-rated air purifier won't be in your budget? Don't be! The experts at CBS Essentials have found a bunch of customer-loved air purifiers on sale right now. These devices have a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive reviews.

Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier: $580



The whisper-quiet Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier features enhanced HEPA filtration, a pet mode to reduce hair and odor, plus five-way suction that pulls in air from all corners of the room. This purifier is recommended for rooms up to 350 square feet.

The Samsung Bespoke Cube is an excellent choice for pet households -- it comes with its own dedicated pet mode. We especially like that the HEPA filtration system has multiple layers, including one designed to capture pet hair and one that deodorizes pet smells.

Regularly $700, you can get the Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier for $580 at Amazon.

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier: $80



The four-stage air purification system from Pure Enrichment is perfect for medium to large rooms up to 300 square feet effectively cleaning air from dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke and household odors. It includes a washable pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, an H13 True HEPA filter and a UV-C light, capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens while eliminating up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.

One Amazon reviewer says this air purifier has relieved her allergy symptoms. "Since using it, not only has the stale old-building odor disappeared completely, but I am feeling remarkably fewer allergy symptoms. I am so happy with its effectiveness that I'm going to buy another unit for my bedroom and then I'll basically be invincible. I almost can't wait for flu season to start."

Regularly $130, you can get the Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier at Amazon for $80 after coupon.

Airtok air purifier: $60

Pick up two air purifiers with this True HEPA set (recommended for 100 square feet). The Airtok 4-In-1 air purifier features a pre-filter layer and a combination of an activated carbon and high-efficiency filter, capturing 99% of 0.1-micron particles, including pollen, dust, smoke and dander. The activated carbon effectively eliminates common household odors. Plus, these purifiers include an aroma pad you can add essential oils along with a night light.

Amazon reviewers say these purifiers make an excellent addition to a bedroom -- they're quiet and soothing.

"I didn't really think these were going to work as well as they do," says one Amazon reviewer, "but they definitely do their job. [I] put one in my home office (that I spend most of my day in) and I've been breathing better and there is way less dust. The essential oil pad is great too. Just a few drops every few days makes the room smell good without being overwhelming."

Regularly $117, you can get a two-pack of Airtok air purifiers for $60 after coupon.

How to find the best air purifier

The key to the best air quality is finding a purifier with a True HEPA filter. These filters can "remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns," according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). For comparison, standard HEPA filters remove 99% of particles as small as two microns.