Do Prime Day deals change each day? What to know before Day 1 ends

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially underway, and we are loving the many impressive deals we've seen thus far. Shoppers who are currently perusing the sale might be wondering: Do Prime Day deals change each day? Or are Prime Deals the same both days?

After spending years covering Prime Day, the shopping experts at CBS Essentials can definitively say that prices are subject to change during the sales event. Read on to learn everything we know about Prime Day price changes, so you can make the most informed decision about your purchase, before you click "buy."

Do Prime Day deals change or stay the same each day?

Deals on products can change during Prime Day. Prices change on Amazon all the time, even outside of Prime Day, so you can expect prices to change on some products during the sale. A great way to gauge whether or not a deal will change is the type of discount it has.

Limited-time deals, which will be marked as such, often last a day, and could go on for a couple more days. Lightning deals, as its name suggests, strike a product and once hit, disappear quickly, so if you see one, you should act fast. That's because lightning deals are a first-come, first-serve discount on a product for a set amount of shoppers. After that set amount of shoppers claim the discount, it's gone, which could happen in hours or even minutes.

If you see a discounted item that isn't marked as a limited-time deal or a lightning deal, that discount is likely to be available the next day. In our experience, those deals remain the same for days at a time. However, during Prime Day, we wouldn't take any chances. If you really like a product and its sale price, we recommend you go ahead and just buy. And if you see that same product is marked down even further on Prime Day two, then buy it. You can always return the first purchase (Amazon has a very flexible return policy).

How do you know when Prime Day deals will be available?

Prime Day deals will be available the moment the sale starts, which is July 16 at 12 a.m. Pacific time. The deals will disappear when the sale ends on July 17 11:59 a.m. Pacific time.

