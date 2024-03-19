Get better sleep with the best non-toxic, organic mattresses

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you invest in one life-changing improvement this year, let it be a new mattress. It's recommended to replace the average mattress every seven years or so, since memory foam and innerspring mattresses tend to sag over time. If you're overdue, why not put your health first and invest in a high-quality, organic mattress?

Mattresses made of certified organic materials like natural latex, organic wool, and organic cotton are appealing because they're arguably better for the environment than synthetic materials. There's also the risk of irritation caused by certain toxic chemicals found in many traditional mattresses -- we suggest skipping potential discomfort altogether and upgrading your bedroom with the perfect non-toxic mattress.

But which organic mattress is the right pick for you? Here is everything you should know about the best organic mattresses available in 2024.

The best non-toxic and organic mattresses



Why are organic mattresses so popular these days? There are a number of benefits to shopping organic, but the biggest draw for these mattresses is the assurance that you're not sleeping on a bed of potentially harmful materials, such as toxic chemicals, fiberglass, or polyurethane. Polyurethane foams, which are commonly used flame retardants for synthetic mattresses, have been linked to a number of health and environmental risks.

Organic materials like natural latex and organic cotton also tend to be more durable than synthetic materials, which means organic mattresses can last up to two or three times longer than your average traditional mattress.

Mattress shopping can be a bit overwhelming, even if you know exactly what you want -- so we did the work for you. We found, researched, and listed the best organic mattress deals you can find today below.

Best organic mattresses of 2024

Ready to invest in the organic mattress of your dreams? Improve your night's sleep with one of the best non-toxic mattresses of 2024, listed below:

Check out some of the best organic mattresses on the market today from trusted brands like Birch Living and Saatva. All mattresses are available in sizes ranging from twin and twin XL to King (or larger depending on the brand), but all prices listed are for queen size versions unless otherwise noted.

Best organic overall : The Avocado green mattress

Avocado

Our top pick for a high quality, non-toxic mattress is the Avocado Green mattress. This comfortable mattress is one of the most popular organic mattresses on the market today. It's also an investment that will last: this mattress is backed by a 25-year warranty that includes 10 years with full replacement value (plus shipping costs), followed by an additional 15 years of prorated protection.

Featuring GOLS-certified organic latex, wool, and cotton, this is one organic mattress that lives up to the hype: To date, it has a 4.5-star rating out of five with more than 18,000 customer reviews. If you want comfort and the peace of mind that you're sleeping on a mattress free of toxic chemicals, this is the mattress for you.

This popular and high-quality organic mattress is currently marked down $200 from its original price of $1,999.

Best for:

Side sleepers

Couples looking for high-quality motion isolation

Most comfortable : Birch Luxe Natural mattress

Birch

The Birch Natural mattress, by Birch Living, is an exceptional mattress on its own that will keep sleepers cool and comfortable while they sleep, but the real winner here is the upgraded luxury edition. The Birch Luxe Natural mattress offers a premium blend of comfort layers made of natural latex and organic cashmere, plus a quilted Euro top for unparalleled comfort.

This organic mattress is backed by a GOTS certification, which means all of its organic materials (the cashmere, wool, and cotton fibers) are fully organic, as well as sustainably sourced. You can also breathe easy -- literally -- as this mattress is GREENGUARD gold certified and therefore free of any potentially harmful polyurethane foams or other toxic chemicals.

Shop for this mattress today and save 25% with code MADNESS20.

Best for:

Any sleeping position

Mattress shoppers looking for exceptional lumbar support

Best cooling comfort : Saatva latex hybrid mattress

Saatva

If you want a premium, cooling hybrid mattress, few can compare to the organic latex mattress from Saatva. Featuring a mix of innerspring coils and organic comfort layers made of natural latex, this mattress offers a number of cozy benefits: hypoallergenic latex for sleepers with allergies, five-zone natural latex for quality pressure relief, and responsive pocketed coils that make this a great match for any sleep position.

Quick shoppers can save $300 by picking up this organic mattress, that's packed with non-toxic and breathable materials for a cool night's sleep, today.

Best for:

Soft yet breathable comfort

Fans of super plush hybrid mattresses

Best hypoallergenic : Nolah Natural mattress

Nolah

Voted best organic mattress by Forbes in 2023, the 11-inch Nolah Natural mattress is perfect for sleepers who want relief from allergies while they sleep. Wrapped in breathable organic cotton and GOTS-certified organic wool, this mattress can promote natural temperature regulation.

The best part is this organic mattress is currently 35% off, plus shoppers can currently nab two free fluffy pillows with their purchase.

Best for:

Sleepers with allergies

Hot sleepers

Most budget-friendly : Eco Terra hybrid mattress

Eco Terra

Handcrafted in California, the budget-friendly Eco Terra hybrid mattress is as non-toxic and eco-friendly as it gets. This mattress is GOLS, GOTS, and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, which means you won't find any harmful chemicals, toxins, or polyurethane foams.

Eco Terra is currently offering customers a $400 discount off of any mattress with its ongoing New Year's Sale, so don't miss out on one of the best prices for one of the best certified organic and non-toxic mattresses available today.

Best for:

Sleepers looking for a medium-firm to firm comfort level

Your budget, let's be honest

How we chose the best organic mattresses for 2024

A lot goes into shopping for the perfect mattress. Everyone has different needs, preferences and sleep styles, so it's important to leave no stone unturned when comparing mattresses.

For a closer look at how we review products and services, here's what we prioritized while building this list of the best non-toxic mattresses available in 2024:

Certified organic: We looked for mattress brands that use non-toxic materials that are certified organic and prioritized mattresses that were GOLS or GOTS-certified, so you know you're not sleeping anywhere near toxic chemicals or flame retardants.

We looked for mattress brands that use non-toxic materials that are certified organic and prioritized mattresses that were GOLS or GOTS-certified, so you know you're not sleeping anywhere near toxic chemicals or flame retardants. Customer reviews: We combed through verified Amazon customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models.

We combed through verified Amazon customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher, so you know you're getting your money's worth with these top-tier mattresses.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher, so you know you're getting your money's worth with these top-tier mattresses. Your needs: We picked mattresses for a variety of budgets and needs, such as affordability, durability and more., to make sure there was truly something for everyone.