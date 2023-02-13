Best last minute Valentine's Day gifts: Flowers, subscriptions and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You're running out of time to buy a Valentine's Day gift for your sweetheart. If you've waited too long to pick out a Valentine's Day gift, don't skip out on it altogether. There are plenty of last-minute options available to arrive in time for Feb. 14. From luxe subscriptions to Amazon Prime finds, your boyfriend, girlfriend, child or spouse will never know of your procrastination or forgetfulness.

Below, find great last minute Valentine's Day gift ideas for him and her. These thoughtful gifts from Scentbird, Amazon, Drizly and more work within a variety of budgets. And you can even buy some of them day-of.

Gift a Scentbird subscription

Scentbird

If you're stumped on what perfume or cologne to pick out for him or her, try a Scentbird subscription. Here's how it works: 8 mL bottles are filled with fragrances from brands like Marc Jacobs and Versace. That equals about 140 sprays of perfume. Your loved one can test different scents, one bottle a month, without having to commit to a full bottle. Choose from a 3-month, 6-month or 12-month subscription.

Three Scentbird bottles cost less than one full-size perfume, at $44. And if you gift a 6-month or 12-month subscription, you'll even receive one or two free fragrances yourself, respectively. Your loved one will receive an email notifying them of your subscription gift, so this idea even works if you've procrastinated until Valentine's Day.

Gift a Scentbird subscription, $48+

Buy an Audible Premium Plus gift membership



Audible

Bookworms can pick one audiobook a month with an Audible subscription. Select from four different membership durations, starting at one month for $15.

Audible Premium Plus gift membership, $15

Send an alcoholic beverage

Drizly

Have a celebratory bottle of prosecco delivered straight to their doorstep, day-of, with Drizly. Consider La Marca prosecco, which has aromas of citrus, honeysuckle blossoms, green apple and peach. (Must be at least 21 years to order and take delivery, and prices vary based on location.)

La Marca prosecco, $18 and up

Order Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. You can have them delivered fast via Amazon Prime, or if you truly waited until the last minute this Valentine's Day, you can order online at Walmart and pick them up in-store the same day.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Send a bouquet

Floraqueen

Check to see if online flower delivery services still have a delivery slot open on Feb. 14. Floraqueen ships flowers to more than 100 countries, so it's an excellent option if you have a loved one abroad. Type in your recipient's address to see if this bouquet, full of chrysanthemums and roses, can be delivered to them. This is the smallest size, with two larger options available. You can pay extra for a vase. Find the full Valentine's Day selection here, and check out the CBS Essentials guide to buying Valentine's Day flowers online.

Floraqueen Ice Cream, $70

Gift a Trade coffee subscription

Trade

Choose from two to 24 bags of coffee for your favorite java lover with this gift subscription. They will receive an email about it on the date of your choosing. They can then select the frequency with which they'd like to receive these coffees from the nation's top roasters.

Trade gift coffee subscription (3 bags), $60

Starbucks gift card

Starbucks Store via Amazon

Amazon makes it easy to send someone a Starbucks gift card as soon as the next day.

Select from denominations of $25, $50 and $100.

Buy a Starbucks gift card

You can also send a Starbucks eGift card. Select your design, add an amount and write a special message. Then select a delivery date. Amazon will email your recipient their gift on that day.

Send a Starbucks eGift card

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker



Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. Plus, it's available for one-day delivery on Amazon Prime.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (regularly $100)

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket

Amazon

If you're an Amazon Prime member you can have this 10-foot-by-10-foot, extra large throw blanket delivered ASAP. It's large enough to fit the whole family but still compact enough to fit into a normal washing machine.

Choose from six colors.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)

