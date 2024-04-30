The best Apple AirPods deals ahead of Memorial Day can save you hundreds

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple AirPods are loved by so many, and for good reason. They pair easily with Apple devices (like your new iPhone) and appeal to all kinds of listeners with their iconic design. They also happen to sound great, too. Right now, you can score some great deals ahead of the oncoming Memorial Day sales events on every model.

Now's the time to snag a pair of AirPods that fit your budget and listening style – you can shop these deals before Memorial Day arrives. The second-generation AirPods Pro are Apple's premium earbuds, with excellent noise cancellation, spatial audio, and waterproofing that makes them ideal candidates for wearing at the gym. There are also the more affordable AirPods that are great for casual listening. For Apple users wanting high-end over-ear headphones, AirPods Max are great for immersive sound.

If you're confused about which model of AirPods is best for you, be sure to check out our in-depth AirPods buyer's guide. It explains everything you need to know, including what sets each model apart.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation: $200 ($49 off)



With up to 30 hours of battery life via their charging case, the sleek Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation wireless earbuds deliver exceptional listening time.

These upgraded earbuds surpass the original AirPods Pro in every way. An improved wireless chip and enhanced active noise cancellation give you an immersive listening experience, and their attractive curves make them even more pleasing to the eye.

For anyone who appreciates lengthy battery life and the very best sound quality, these are a fantastic choice. With all the upgrades over the previous model, the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation represent Apple's most advanced earbuds yet.

This version of the AirPods now comes with a USB Type-C charging case that also supports wireless charging. Another feature we love: the touch controls built into the stems.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $89 ($40 off)

Though not the newest model, the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a popular choice when it comes to earbuds. Keep in mind, these are not the Pro model, but they're still worth grabbing.

For Apple users, these are the most seamless earbuds around. They connect effortlessly whenever you need them. While they work with any Bluetooth device that generates audio, they function at their best when they're paired with an Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac or MacBook.

With a wireless charging case providing more than 24 hours of battery life, one-tap setup for Apple devices, and a low-latency wireless connection for immersive entertainment, it's easy to see why these earbuds are a hit and continue to sell out.

If you want a an affordable option with broad appeal, this version of the AirPods make an excellent everyday wireless earbud option.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $150 ($20 off)

If you don't need the fanciest AirPods, but still want something new, check out the third generation of the original AirPods. These are perfect for staying current and for everyday use -- without breaking the bank.

These AirPods come packed with features like spatial audio, dynamic head tracking and longer battery life. You can get about 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. They're not as advanced at the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, but they generate really impressive audio.

These AirPods still receive regular Apple updates, so you'll still get most of the new goodies the other newer models get.

Apple AirPods Max: $519 ($29 off)

If you want to indulge in a luxurious pair of premium quality headphones and you're already an Apple user, look no further than the AirPods Max. These headphones look just as good as they sound. And in our coverage of the 11 best spatial audio headphones and earbuds for 2024, these were a top pick.

With lavish cushioned ear cups, booming audio, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and absolutely fantastic active noise cancellation, the AirPods Max make a bold statement. Everyone will know what you're wearing -- and they'll probably be jealous, because these things absolutely bump.

Plus, transparency mode lets you tune into your surroundings when needed. And at 15 hours of playtime, these headphones keep your music flowing all day. Beyond performance, the AirPods Max make a fashion statement with a range of stylish color options.

These are the perfect option for anyone looking for a pair of excellent over-the-ear headphones who also wants something stylish.