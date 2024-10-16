Orange County man arrested for exposing himself to students as they walked to middle school

Police arrested a man on Wednesday after they witnessed him in the act of exposing himself to students as they walked to a middle school in Tustin.

The arrest comes after Tustin Police Department officers received reports of the indecent exposure from three separate students of Utt Middle School, located in the 13600 block of Browning Avenue, as they walked to school, the department said in a post on Instagram.

Because of the reports, officers began to conduct surveillance in the area around the school in hopes of located the suspect and preventing any further incidents.

On Wednesday morning, they spotted the suspect as he pulled up to a student and exposed himself, the police statement said.

"The suspect was followed away rom the scene and a traffic stop was conducted," police said. "Several of the victims positively identified the suspect and he was subsequently arrested."

They identified him as 38-year-old Santa Ana man Christoper Scott Shelton. He was booked for indecent exposure and child annoyance, police noted.

A photo of his vehicle's same make and model was also provided for people who believe that they were victimized by Shelton.

While they continue their investigation, officers ask anyone who may know more on any additional potential victims to contact them at (714) 573-3200.