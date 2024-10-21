Bomb squad responding, 101 Freeway closed after possible explosive found in downtown LA

Bomb squad investigators are responding to a federal building in downtown Los Angeles where police say a possible explosive was discovered Monday, leading to a closure of the nearby 101 Freeway.

Officers received a call at 3:15 p.m. about a possibly explosive device being found inside the building located at 300 North Los Angeles Street, resulting in an evacuation of the building, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

By 4:45 p.m., California Highway Patrol said the northbound 101 Freeway was being diverted to Alameda Street, which runs through the Little Tokyo area of downtown where the incident is.

Meanwhile, the southbound 101 Freeway was being diverted to the 110 Freeway, CHP said, telling drivers to seek alternate routes since the off-ramp to Los Angeles Street off the southbound 101 was being blocked by the police activity.

Around 4:45 p.m., LAPD said bomb squad investigators were responding to the scene.

No other details have been released by police.

🚨 🚨Downtown Los Angeles US-101 (Hollywood Freeway) closed in both directions at I-110 (Harbor Freeway) traffic being diverted off the fwy. Please use alternate routes & expect delays ! — CHP Central Los Angeles (@CHPCentralLA) October 21, 2024