Witness at Waukesha holiday parade describes seeing "multiple bodies thrown through the road"

The holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday turned from celebration to horror in an instant. At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed into the crowd.

The suspect was fleeing another crime scene, possibly a knife fight, a law enforcement official familiar with the early findings of the investigation told CBS News.

A witness said she saw the red SUV hit at least three people, running over two of them.

"One of the two got up. The other one did not for quite some time. It kept going all the way down the block to ... the stoplight and continued straight through it," Angela Oboyle said.

At one point, the driver narrowly missed hitting a small child, as they tore through the parade route. Stunned bystanders hurried to help the injured.

"The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals. Some of the individuals were children, and there are some fatalities as a result of this incident," Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a news conference.

One video shows the SUV as it sped past spectators watching the parade.

"And all of a sudden, I just heard a really loud bang and I saw a red blur," witness Sarah Saldivar said.

Saldivar was at the parade with her two young children.

"I just saw little girls flying through the air. You just saw multiple bodies thrown through the road. And you saw the lawn chairs and the blankets," she said.

The SUV appeared to smash through more barricades as it sped away. Police eventually recovered the vehicle, and they say they have one person of interest in custody.

"My heart goes out to those who are witness to these events," Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said. "My heart goes out to those who lost a loved one tonight. I want to thank all those who sprang into action tonight to provide health and comfort to those who are injured.

Many in the parade were dance, cheer and band members from local schools. Classes are canceled Monday, and the district says it's bringing in extra counselors for students and staff.