Watch Live: Trump supporters breach Capitol as violence forces lockdown

Supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of the Senate as lawmakers counted electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election. The chaos erupted shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.
The angry mob clashed with police, climbed walls and broke windows and doors at the Capitol Building. Some breached the Senate Chamber as police officers drew their guns.
The nation's capital is under curfew tonight as a result of the violence. So far, police have not said if any arrests have been made.
Mr. Trump, attempting to quell the violence, told his supporters to go home but repeated the false, inflammatory claim that the election had been stolen. "We have to have peace, we have to have law and order," the president said. Meanwhile, Mr. Biden and congressional lawmakers urged the president to "step up."
"I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege," Biden said in a televised address.
Former President George W. Bush calls attack on Capitol "sickening"
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush issued a statement Wednesday condemning the Trump supporters' protests on the Capitol, calling the scene "mayhem" and an "insurrection."
"The violent assault on the Capitol- and disruption of a constitutionally mandated meeting of Congress - was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes," the statement said.
They also called for both the rioters and "every patriotic citizen" to support the "rule of law."
Woman shot in Capitol dies of injuries
The woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol has died from her injuries, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told CBS News. The spokesperson, Alaina Gertz, said the woman was a civilian.
Facebook removes Trump's video telling protestors to "go home"
Facebook has removed President Trump's video statement calling for rioters to leave, citing "emergency measures."
"We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence," Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, tweeted.
Facebook is one of several social media platforms flagging Mr. Trump's recent content as going against their terms of use, however, they are the first to completely remove the message rather than flagging it as unwarranted.
In a statement, the company called Wednesday's violence a "disgrace."
"We prohibit incitement and calls for violence on our platform. We are actively reviewing and removing any content that breaks these rules."
Woman shot and 7 hospitalized amid violence
A woman was shot Wednesday and at least seven others were hospitalized amid an unprecedented and chaotic scene in which supporters of President Trump swarmed the Capitol, according to D.C. Fire And EMS. The woman is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.
One of the injured suffered abrasions and fractures from a fall, while another suffered cardiac arrest, officials said.
Twitter puts restrictions on Trump's video statement due to "risk of violence"
Twitter has restricted users' ability to reply, like, or retweet President Trump's most recent video statement calling for rioters to leave the Capitol, citing a "risk of violence."
In the video, shared from Mr. Trump's verified account, Mr. Trump tells his supporters to leave, but also states countless false claims around the election, calling it "stolen." Mr. Trump also fails to denounce the violence from his supporters, instead, saying "we love you."
"In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules," the company said in a statement Wednesday.
This news comes as public officials have called on Twitter's leadership to remove Mr. Trump's platform. According to the social media site's terms of use, "threats of and calls to violence are against the Twitter Rules.
Many of Mr. Trump's past tweets and video statements have been flagged by the company as "disputed claims," but none tweeted directly by the president's account have been actively removed.
Twitter said it is also looking at " other escalated enforcement actions."
Police attempt to retake Capitol from protesters
Flashbangs and an apparent chemical irritant emanated from an entrance to the Capitol as police in riot control gear slowly began to clear rioters who had been tightly crowded around the door around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The scene unfolded after hours of chaos saw the Capitol placed on lockdown and legislators whisked away to hidden locations following an unprecedented breach of the building by the president's supporters.
"Stop the Steal" and "trial by combat": How Trump and Giuliani riled up the crowd that headed to the Capitol
Addressing a crowd of supporters outside the White House on Wednesday morning, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Trump, said "let's have trial by combat." Thousands had gathered to protest certification of president-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. The president later lauded Giuliani's speech in an address of his own in which he once again called on supporters to "Stop the Steal" and declared, "We will never concede."
Following Mr. Trump's remarks, his supporters marched to the Capitol and members of the crowd stormed the building, breaking in and clashing with police in a series of violent altercations. One woman was shot and at least five others injured.
Trump says "stop the violence" but stokes the country's divisions
In a video meant to quell chaos at the Capitol, President Trump on Wednesday repeated claims that the election he lost was "stolen," before telling his supporters who stormed the Capitol, "You have to go home now." The video comes after other national leaders, including President-elect Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, called on Mr. Trump to send his supporters home after violence erupted at the Capitol.
"We have to have peace, we have to have law and order," Mr. Trump said in the video statement. He then reiterated more false claims about the election, before once again telling his supporters to leave. "We have to have peace. So go home, we love you, you're very special."
Schumer and Pelosi call on Trump to rein in protesters
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have called on President Trump to rein in the violent protestors at the U.S. Capitol.
"We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately," Schumer and Pelosi said in a joint statement.
The news comes as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol. After Mr. Trump called for the protestors at the Capitol to remain peaceful, Schumer responded on Twitter, saying "It's a little late for that. Don't you think?"
Biden condemns violent protests at Capitol and calls on Trump to "step up"
President-elect Joe Biden called on President Trump to make a national television appearance condemning his supporters who stormed the Capitol, calling the stunning breach "an assault on the rule of law like few times we've ever seen."
Biden said the supporters of President Trump who violently clashed with police before making their way into the building, committed "an assault on the citadel of liberty, on the Capitol itself."
He called on Mr. Trump to "step up."
"The words of a president matter no matter how good or bad that president is. At their best the words of a president can inspire, at their worst they can incite," Biden said.
Kevin McCarthy calls violent protests "un-American"
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in an interview on CBS News Wednesday afternoon that protesters who have stormed the Capitol in support of President Trump are "un-American."
"I completely condemn the violence in the Capitol," McCarthy said, adding that he believed some of the protesters who breached the building appeared to have planned the incursion.
"If you watched some of the people, some of the things I saw inside this Capitol. There are people that have plans, there are people who want to make America look like this," McCarthy said.
National Guard deployed to protect the Capitol
The president deployed the National Guard to protect the Capitol from his supporters Wednesday afternoon, hours after they stormed the building, breaching it in a chaotic and violent scene. The clashes with Capitol police outside and within the building followed a fiery speech by Mr. Trump in which he once against falsely claimed to have won the November election.
The decision to deploy the National Guard was announced in a tweet by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Secret Service and Federal Protective Service being deployed to Capitol
Secret Service and the Federal Protective Service will provide assistance to Capitol Hill Police, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CBS News.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested that the Department of Defense deploy 200 members of the National Guard, and that request is under review.
Video shows protester breaking window at Capitol Building
Video taken from within the Capitol by Slate writer Jim Newell showed a protester using a blunt object to break a glass window on a door to the Capitol. Senators have been moved to a safe location, and police wearing riot control gear are inside the building.
DHS official calls for protesters to leave Capitol building
Ken Cuccinelli, a Department of Homeland Security official, called for the president's supporters to leave the Capitol building in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
"For months over the summer we rightly condemned Antifa for storming federal buildings in Portland. If you are entering the Capitol Building against police orders, you must leave. There is a proper venue to resolve grievances. This is not it," Cuccinelli wrote.
Journalists being evacuated from Capitol with senators
CBS News' Grace Segers reports that she and other journalists are being evacuated from the Capitol, along with senators. She was seated in the Senate Gallery for the counting of the Electoral College votes when protesters descended on the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.
Journalists and senators are moving from the Capitol building to another Senate building via the network of tunnels connecting the various congressional buildings
"There is a huge security presence," Segers said. "It's really crazy."
Authorities first evacuated senators and then said press could follow, taking elevators down from the gallery to avoid protesters that had made it past security into the building. — Arden Farhi
U.S. Capitol Police urge those inside Capitol to "seek cover"
U.S. Capitol Police have sent a security alert warning of an "Internal Security Threat." It urges those inside the Capitol to "move inside office/lock doors, seek cover, and remain silent." A few minutes earlier, an audio recording played inside the Capitol Complex buildings saying that the complex is under lockdown. — Arden Farhi
Trump calls for the support of Capitol Police: "Stay peaceful!"
In a tweet, President Trump appeared to attempt rein in a chaotic and spiraling situation at the Capitol, where his supporters clashed with police and breached the building.
"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" The president tweeted.
The building was placed under lockdown earlier Wednesday as packs of Mr. Trump's supporters roamed the halls.
D.C. mayor declares 6 p.m. curfew
After protesters stormed the Capitol, leading to a lockdown and small skirmishes with police, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 6 p.m. curfew, barring civilians other than essential workers from being out in public places this evening.
Protesters breach Capitol building
A small group of protesters managed to get inside the Capitol building around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Sessions of the House and Senate were abruptly recessed as the building was placed under lockdown.
The U.S. Capitol Police sent a text alert reading, "Capitol: Internal Security Threat: move inside office/lock doors, seek cover, and remain silent."