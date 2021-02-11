Live Updates: Democrats wrap up case for conviction at Trump impeachment trial

Live Updates: Democrats wrap up case for conviction at Trump impeachment trialget the free app
Washington — House Democrats are concluding their arguments for former President Donald Trump's conviction at his Senate impeachment trial on Thursday, one day after presenting a dramatic video timeline shedding new light on the extent of the attack on the Capitol on January 6.
Senior aides on the impeachment team said Thursday's arguments would turn to the aftermath of the attack, including Mr. Trump's role. They also plan to examine the harm caused by the riots, both physical and otherwise, the president's lack of remorse and the legal issues that apply in this case.
"We on the team and the managers, we remain convinced that that evidence has the power to change minds and indeed we think we saw even a little bit more movement yesterday," an aide said. "At the end of the day today, I think many of the questions raised by the senators who spoke to the press last night will have been answered thoroughly and their duty to convict will be clear."
On Wednesday, the impeachment managers spent hours building the case that Mr. Trump was responsible for inciting the mob that assaulted the Capitol, arguing the attack was the violent culmination of months of efforts by the former president to undermine the integrity of the election.
The managers revealed previously unseen security footage from inside the halls of Congress to drive home just how close the rioters came to lawmakers, staff and Vice President Mike Pence, who had resisted Mr. Trump's entreaties to obstruct the counting of electoral votes. Senators sat in silence as the managers presented the meticulously constructed timeline, with many saying they were shook after reliving the violent episode.
"I know what I was feeling in the Senate chamber when I could hear those voices. I knew what it meant to be running down this hallway with my colleagues," Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said. "I wasn't fully aware of everything else that was happening in the building. So when you see all the pieces come together, just the total awareness of that, the enormity of this, this threat, not just to us as people, as lawmakers, but the threat to the institution and what Congress represents, it's disturbing."
The trial reconvenes at noon on Thursday, with the Democratic impeachment managers having eight hours to wrap up their case before Mr. Trump's legal team begins its defense on Friday.
Democrats to examine aftermath of Capitol attack on Day 3 of trial
House impeachment managers will turn to the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the Capitol as they wrap up their arguments to convince the Senate to convict Mr. Trump for incitement of insurrection.
Though managers would not say whether there would be new video evidence offered today, it seems unlikely that the second day of evidence would be as dramatic as the never-before-seen Capitol security footage introduced Wednesday that revealed just how close rioters came to the former vice president, senators, members of Congress, and their staffs on the Hill.
"As bad as January 6 was, was it could have been much, much worse," one aide said. Another added, "It's really hard to think of a moment from the first trial where all 100 senators sat at attention and were as enrapt and challenged by the evidence as we saw yesterday."
Senators on both sides of the aisle — including Republicans who say they do not believe Mr. Trump is responsible for the riots — described the new footage introduced Wednesday as "powerful," "graphic" and "horrific."
No Republicans emerged from the second day of the trial saying it had convinced them to convict the former president, but several indicated they were carefully considering the evidence they had seen.
"I think they were very effective. They had a strong, strong presentation put together in a way that I think makes it pretty compelling," said Senate Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota. "I think they've done a good job of connecting the dots."
"That was overwhelmingly distressing": Senators react to new video from January 6 attack
The evidence presented Wednesday showed how close rioters came to entering the Senate chamber while senators were still there. GOP Senator Dan Sullivan said that watching the footage made him "angry."
"We knew it was going to be an intense experience, for me at least it brings back a lot of anger," Sullivan said.
Sullivan's fellow Republican colleague, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said she multiple emotions while reliving her experience that day with a "more comprehensive timeline." She called it "disturbing."
"I know that I was feeling in the Senate chamber when I could hear those voices. I knew what it meant to be running down this hallway with my colleagues," Murkowski added. "I wasn't fully aware of everything else that was happening in the building. So when you see all the pieces come together, just the total awareness of that, the enormity of this, this threat, not just to us as people, as lawmakers, but the threat to the institution and what Congress represents. It's disturbing."
Grace Segers and Jack Turman
New security video shows lawmakers' close calls with rioters during January 6 insurrection
The House impeachment managers released new, striking security footage, showing how close some lawmakers came to rioters on January 6. Nikole Killion reports on the reactions in the Senate and how the new video could impact the rest of the trial.