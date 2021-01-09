Live Updates: Sriwijaya Air plane carrying 62 people goes missing after takeoff from Jakarta

Live Updates: Sriwijaya Air plane carrying 62 people goes missing after takeoff from Jakartaget the free app
A Sriwijaya Air passenger plane has lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Jakarta on a domestic flight, officials say. The jet, a Boeing 737-500, was carrying 62 people.
The plane took off from Indonesia's capital at about 1:56 p.m. and lost contact with the control tower at 2:40 p.m., said Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati.
Tracking service Flightradar24 said the plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute.
A statement released by the airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia's Borneo island. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard.
Local media reports said fishermen spotted metal objects believed to be parts of a plane on Saturday afternoon in the Thousand Islands, a chain of islands north of Jakarta. Irawati said a search and rescue operation was underway in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee.
Flightradar24: Highest altitude reached was 10,900 feet
Tracking service Flightradar24 says the highest altitude the aircraft reached was 10,900 feet, and that the last recorded altitude was 250 feet.
Boeing "working to gather more information"
Boeing says it is "aware of media reports from Jakarta" and is closely monitoring the situation.
"We are working to gather more information," it says.
Island residents say they found objects believed to be from plane
Residents of an island close to where the aircraft went missing told the BBC Indonesian service they found objects they believed were from the aircraft, the BBC reports.
Local media reports also said fishermen spotted metal objects believed to be parts of a jet on Saturday afternoon in the Thousand Islands, a chain of islands north of Jakarta.
-CBS/AP
Indonesia has been plagued by transportation accidents
Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago nation, with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.
In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet operated by Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. It was the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since 1997, when 234 people were killed on a Garuda flight near Medan on Sumatra island. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing 162 people.
Sriwijaya Air is one of Indonesia's discount carriers, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.