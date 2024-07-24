Trump rally shooter searched "how far away was Oswald from Kennedy," FBI director says FBI Director Christopher Wray said the gunman who carried out the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump searched on Google, "How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?" a week before the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania. The search was in reference to Lee Harvey Oswald, the man who shot and killed President John F. Kennedy in 1963. Wray testified at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.