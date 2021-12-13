Live Updates: Tornado outbreak death toll in Kentucky rises to 64

Live Updates: Tornado outbreak death toll in Kentucky rises to 64get the free app
The confirmed death toll from Friday's devastating tornado outbreak rose significantly Monday. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced at least 64 people were killed in his state, which he said suffered "the worst tornado event" in its history.
The governor said it may take weeks before the final death toll would be known. Dozens of people remain unaccounted for. The severe weather and tornadoes affected seven other states, killing at least 12 additional people.
In Kentucky, at least eight people were killed in a candle factory in Mayfield, where more than 100 workers were inside when a tornado struck.
"Everybody was falling to the bottom of the building," Barbara Tate, an employee at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, told CBS News. "All you heard was screaming and hollering and people howling for 'help me, help me.' And you crying and want to help them, but you can't help them because you're trying to help yourself because you don't know you're going to live or die."
Survivors recount helping others escape tornado rubble
More than 100 workers at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, in Mayfield, Kentucky, were making candles when a tornado tore through the building Friday night.
Workers say they were told to huddle in a hallway, which was the strongest part of the building, as the storm approached. They watched as the roof peeled away and the walls caved in. The company told CBS News at least eight of them were killed, and six other workers are still missing.
Workers told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud how they managed to survive being pinned underneath the collapsed building, and about their "hero" colleagues who pulled one another out of the rubble.
Dozens unaccounted for in Kentucky
Dozens of people remain unaccounted for.
