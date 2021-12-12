Live Updates: Search continues for victims of tornadoes that killed dozens in central U.S.get the free app
Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage left by a tornado outbreak that roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead and communities in despair.
A twister carved a track that could rival the longest on record as the stormfront smashed apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home and flattened an Amazon distribution center.
"I pray that there will be another rescue. I pray that there will be another one or two," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said, as crews sifted through the wreckage of the candle factory in Mayfield, where 110 people were working overnight Friday when the storm hit. Forty of them were rescued.
"We had to, at times, crawl over casualties to get to live victims," said Jeremy Creason, the city's fire chief and EMS director.
The official number of confirmed deaths from the tornadoes and severe storms that hit several states Friday and early Saturday stood at 25 as of Sunday morning, with Kentucky the hardest hit. But Beshear estimated the actual death toll in his state would exceed 75.
"We hope there are still rescues to be made," Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan told CBS News' Lana Zak on Saturday. "We fear that it is now just recovery."
Deaths were reported in other states as well:
In Tennessee, at least four people were killed when a string of suspected tornadoes barreled through parts of the state.
Sixty miles north of Memphis, a tornado hit a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas, killing one person. One other person died in the state.
Six people are also dead in Edwardsville, Illinois, where the roof of an Amazon warehouse collapsed during a storm. The storm pummeled the building until a wall the length of a football field caved in, reports Jenna Rae from CBS-affiliated St. Louis station KMOV. Forty-five people have been rescued from the rubble. It is not clear how many remain missing.
President Biden signed an emergency declaration for Kentucky, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal entities to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state. "Whatever is needed, the federal government is going to find a way to supply it," Mr. Biden said Saturday.
Illinois Governor Pritzker confirmed six people died when an Amazon warehouse collapsed during Friday night's powerful storms. Forty-five people have been rescued from the facility in Edwardsville, and one was airlifted to a hospital.
"This is a difficult end to a difficult year," Pritzker said during a Saturday evening press conference.
Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said that the rescue effort has turned to a recovery effort, which will take about three more days to complete.
Officials have not yet determined how many people are missing because Amazon does not know how many people were in the warehouse at the time of the incident, the fire chief said.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said in a statement Saturday night that, "We're heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones."
"All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through this crisis," Bezos added. "We extend our fullest gratitude to all the incredible first responders who have worked so tirelessly at the site."
Biden says federal government will "provide whatever is needed" to impacted communities
President Biden said his administration will "provide whatever is needed" for cities hit by severe weather and deadly tornadoes Friday night.
"Whatever is needed, the federal government is going to find a way to supply it," Mr. Biden said Saturday at a press conference.
The president said he plans to visit affected areas and has communicated with some governors of impacted states. He said the relief efforts will be prioritized "until we get this finished."
"I want folks in all these states to know we're going to get through this," Mr. Biden said. "We're going to get through this together, and the federal government is not going to walk away."