Watch: Trump selects J.D. Vance as running mate, officially becomes Republican nominee Former President Donald Trump has selected Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio to be his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Trump made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon, shortly before he was officially selected at the Republican National Convention to be the party's presidential nominee. CBS News' Lindsey Reiser, Major Garrett and Fin Gómez have more.