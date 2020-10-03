Live

The health status of those in President Trump's orbit

By Kristin Brown and Grace Segers

President Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about the health of those who have been in contact with him recently.

The following is a running list of the people in the president's orbit who have had recent contact with him or who meet regularly with him and have been tested – or are undergoing testing – for COVID-19 infection: 

Trump's family:

  • Melania Trump: Tested positive on Friday, October 2.
  • Ivanka Trump: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • Jared Kushner: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • Barron Trump: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • Donald Trump, Jr.: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • Eric Trump: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • Lara Trump: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

White House: 

  • Counselor to the president Hope Hicks: Tested positive on Thursday, October 1.
  • Vice President Mike Pence: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • Chief of staff Mark Meadows: Tested negative Friday, October 2.
  • Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

 
Others

  • Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett: The White House said in a statement that she tested negative on Friday, October 2. 
  • Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: Christie, who helped Mr. Trump with debate preparation, was tested Friday and awaits results.
  • Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway: Tweeted on Friday, October 2, that she has COVID-19.
  • Attorney General Bill Barr: The Justice Department said he tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • Reverend John Jenkins: The president of the University of Notre Dame, who attended Barrett's nomination at the White House has tested positive, according to the university.
  • Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien: Tested positive for coronavirus Friday, October 2.
  • Rudy Giuliani: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • Chris Wallace: The first debate moderator was tested on Friday and is awaiting results.

 
Congress:

  • Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (R): Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • Minnesota Representative Jim Hagedorn (R): Flew on Air Force One; tested negative Friday, October 2.
  • Ohio Representative Jim Jordan (R): Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; tested negative on Friday, October 2 
  • Utah Senator Mike Lee (R): Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement and met with her this week. Tested positive Thursday, October 1.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D): Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham: The Judiciary Committee chair tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R): Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement. Tested positive on Friday, October 2. 

Not in recent contact with Trump, but tested protectively:

  • Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel: Tested positive on Wednesday, September 29.
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: He said in Croatia that he tested negative on Friday, October 2. 
  • Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

