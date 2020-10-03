The health status of those in President Trump's orbit

President Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about the health of those who have been in contact with him recently.

The following is a running list of the people in the president's orbit who have had recent contact with him or who meet regularly with him and have been tested – or are undergoing testing – for COVID-19 infection:

Trump's family:

Melania Trump: Tested positive on Friday, October 2.

Tested positive on Friday, October 2. Ivanka Trump : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Jared Kushner : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Barron Trump : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Donald Trump, Jr. : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Eric Trump : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Lara Trump: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

White House:

Counselor to the president Hope Hicks : Tested positive on Thursday, October 1.

: Tested positive on Thursday, October 1. Vice President Mike Pence : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

: Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Chief of staff Mark Meadows : Tested negative Friday, October 2.

: Tested negative Friday, October 2. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

: Tested negative on Friday, October 2. National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.



Tested negative on Friday, October 2. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.



Others:

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett: The White House said in a statement that she tested negative on Friday, October 2.

The White House said in a statement that she tested negative on Friday, October 2. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie : Christie, who helped Mr. Trump with debate preparation, was tested Friday and awaits results.

: Christie, who helped Mr. Trump with debate preparation, was tested Friday and awaits results. Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway : Tweeted on Friday, October 2, that she has COVID-19.

: Tweeted on Friday, October 2, that she has COVID-19. Attorney General Bill Barr: The Justice Department said he tested negative on Friday, October 2.

The Justice Department said he tested negative on Friday, October 2. Reverend John Jenkins : The president of the University of Notre Dame, who attended Barrett's nomination at the White House has tested positive, according to the university.

: The president of the University of Notre Dame, who attended Barrett's nomination at the White House has tested positive, according to the university. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien : Tested positive for coronavirus Friday, October 2.

: Tested positive for coronavirus Friday, October 2. Rudy Giuliani: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.



Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Chris Wallace: The first debate moderator was tested on Friday and is awaiting results.





Congress:

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) : Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

: Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Minnesota Representative Jim Hagedorn (R): Flew on Air Force One; tested negative Friday, October 2.

Flew on Air Force One; tested negative Friday, October 2. Ohio Representative Jim Jordan (R): Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; tested negative on Friday, October 2

Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; tested negative on Friday, October 2 Utah Senator Mike Lee (R) : Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement and met with her this week. Tested positive Thursday, October 1.

: Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement and met with her this week. Tested positive Thursday, October 1. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

: Tested negative on Friday, October 2. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham: The Judiciary Committee chair tested negative on Friday, October 2.

The Judiciary Committee chair tested negative on Friday, October 2. North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R): Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement. Tested positive on Friday, October 2.

Not in recent contact with Trump, but tested protectively: