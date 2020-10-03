The health status of those in President Trump's orbit
President Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about the health of those who have been in contact with him recently.
The following is a running list of the people in the president's orbit who have had recent contact with him or who meet regularly with him and have been tested – or are undergoing testing – for COVID-19 infection:
Trump's family:
- Melania Trump: Tested positive on Friday, October 2.
- Ivanka Trump: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Jared Kushner: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Barron Trump: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Donald Trump, Jr.: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Eric Trump: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Lara Trump: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
White House:
- Counselor to the president Hope Hicks: Tested positive on Thursday, October 1.
- Vice President Mike Pence: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Chief of staff Mark Meadows: Tested negative Friday, October 2.
- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
Others:
- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett: The White House said in a statement that she tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: Christie, who helped Mr. Trump with debate preparation, was tested Friday and awaits results.
- Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway: Tweeted on Friday, October 2, that she has COVID-19.
- Attorney General Bill Barr: The Justice Department said he tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Reverend John Jenkins: The president of the University of Notre Dame, who attended Barrett's nomination at the White House has tested positive, according to the university.
- Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien: Tested positive for coronavirus Friday, October 2.
- Rudy Giuliani: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Chris Wallace: The first debate moderator was tested on Friday and is awaiting results.
Congress:
- Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (R): Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Minnesota Representative Jim Hagedorn (R): Flew on Air Force One; tested negative Friday, October 2.
- Ohio Representative Jim Jordan (R): Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; tested negative on Friday, October 2
- Utah Senator Mike Lee (R): Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement and met with her this week. Tested positive Thursday, October 1.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D): Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham: The Judiciary Committee chair tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R): Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement. Tested positive on Friday, October 2.
Not in recent contact with Trump, but tested protectively:
- Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel: Tested positive on Wednesday, September 29.
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: He said in Croatia that he tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.