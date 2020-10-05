White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Monday morning, making her the latest senior White House official to contract the coronavirus.

President Trump is still hospitalized at Walter Reed Military Medical Center with COVID-19.

McEnany spoke with reporters at the White House without a mask as recently as Sunday night.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 4, 2020. Erin Scott / REUTERS

The virus often takes several days to incubate. Other White House officials who have tested positive in the last several days include White House counselor Hope Hicks and Trump bodyguard Nick Luna, as well as other top figures in Trump's orbit. McEnany spoke with reporters outside the White House as recently as Sunday night.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany tweeted. "No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely."

This is a developing story and will be updated.