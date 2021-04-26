Historic moments at Academy Awards as "Nomadland" takes top honors

Historic moments at Academy Awards as "Nomadland" takes top honorsget the free app
The 93rd Academy Awards held Sunday offered a few historic moments, as Chloé Zhao became the first Chinese woman and the first woman of color to be awarded Best Director for her work on "Nomadland," which also took Best Picture.
Zhao beat out Emerald Fennell, nominated for "Promising Young Woman," marking the first time two women were nominated in the directing category. "Nomadland" was only the second film directed by a woman to be named Best Picture.
Two of the stylists behind "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" became the first ever Black winners in the Makeup and Hair category. And Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Korean and only the second Asian woman to win Best Supporting Actress — 63 years after Miyoshi Umeki's award for "Sayonara."
Steven Yeun of "Minari" was the first Asian American and Riz Ahmed of "Sound of Metal" the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor, though both lost to Anthony Hopkins, whose surprise win came for his work in "The Father."
This year in Hollywood was anything but normal. With theaters across the country closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the movies were viewed on streaming services.
The ceremony had been delayed for two months, and broadcast this year without a host. Instead of opting for acceptance speeches via Zoom, the Oscars had two in-person locations: the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, and some overseas nominees participated from London and Paris. Attendees were tested for COVID-19 before the scaled-down ceremony.
Anthony Hopkins wins Best Actor for "The Father"
Actor Anthony Hopkins took home the final statue of the night, winning Best Actor for his performance in "The Father" in a surprise win.
Hopkins took the prize over Riz Ahmed, Steven Yeun, Gary Oldman and the late Chadwick Boseman.
Hopkins was not present for the awards ceremony and the statue was accepted on his behalf, bringing the 93rd Academy Awards to an unexpectedly abrupt close.
Frances McDormand wins Best Actress
Frances McDormand accepted an Oscar for Best Actress for her work in "Nomadland," just moments after taking the stage as part of the team accepting the award for Best Picture for the film.
"I have no words. My voice is in my sword. We know the sword is our work and I like work," said McDormand in a quick speech. "Thank you for knowing that."
Nomadland takes Best Picture honors
Nomadland took home the night's biggest award, winning Best Picture among a host of the year's most celebrated films.
"We thank all the hearts and hands that come together to make this movie," said director Chloé Zhao, who also took home Best Director for her work.. Peter Spears, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey stood beside her as she thanked the real life workers who inspired the film.
"The Father," "Minari," "Mank," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" were also nominated.
Frances McDormand, who was nominated for Best Actress for her work in the film, encouraged viewers to "one day soon" take their loved ones to a theater and watch all of the films nominated for awards.
"This one is for our wolf," said McDormand, before howling with her producers.
The Oscars remember stars who died in the last year
The traditional "In Memoriam" montage, this year set to "As" by Stevie Wonder," marks the deaths in the last year of luminaries in the field, which in 2020 included Diana Rigg, Jerry Stiller, DMX, Sean Connery and Chadwick Boseman.
"Considering the enormity of our collective loss and the often incomprehensible times we're living through, we also wish to also acknowledge those precious lives lost to the violence of inequality, injustice, racism and poverty," said Angela Bassett.
She said the community thanked and remembered "the artists who gave us permission to dream, the technical pioneers and innovators who expanded our experience of movie love."
Glenn Close wins over audiences for her skill doing "Da Butt"
While Glenn Close didn't take home the Academy Award for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," which marked her eighth nomination without a win, the celebrated actress still managed to take the stage during a mid-ceremony Oscar game.
While trying to guess whether a played audio track was nominated, won or never honored at the Academy Awards, Close drew the laughs of many when she recognized the song "Da Butt" from the soundtrack of the 1988 Spike Lee film "School Daze" and surprised with her knowledge of Washington, D.C.'s go-go genre.
She and commentator "Lil Rel" Howery finished off the segment featuring clips by Black artists and questions posed to actors Daniel Kaluuya and Andra Day by doing the signature dance move to "Da Butt."
H.E.R. wins Best Original Song
Grammy award-winning artist H.E.R accepted the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
H.E.R.'s track "Fight For You" was featured in the Oscar-nominated film "Judas and Black Messiah" and performed earlier in the night. Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas also took home a statue for their work on the song.
"Musicians, filmmakers, I think we have a responsibility to tell the truth, to write history the way it was," said H.E.R. "Knowledge is power. Music is power and as long as I'm standing I'm always gonna fight for us."
"Soul" takes home Oscar for Best Score
Artists Trent Reznor, Jon Batiste and Atticus Ross took home the Oscar for Best Score for their work in the Pixar original film "Soul."
"This moment is a culmination of a series of miracles," said Batiste as he accepted the award. "It is so incredibly powerful to be standing here from the lineage that we come from and the lineage of this film."
Reznor and Ross were also nominated in the category for their score to "Mank."
Tyler Perry accepts Oscars humanitarian award
Filmmaker and producer Tyler Perry accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the Oscars for his "generosity toward those often overlooked and his steadfast commitment to social justice."
Perry was presented his award by Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, who introduced Perry for his dedicated work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is my hope that all of us would teach our kids, not only to remember, but to refuse hate," said Perry during his speech. "I would hope that we would refuse hate. And I would take this Jean Hersholt award and dedicate this award to anyone who would stand in the middle, because that is where healing happens."
"Sound of Metal" wins for Film Editing
"Sound of Metal" editor Mikkel E. G. Nielsen took home the Oscar in the Film Editing category.
In his acceptance speech, Nielsen thanked the cast and crew for sharing their talent and the Deaf community for inviting him into their world. The drama tells the story of a drummer coping with the loss of his hearing.
"It's been like following a rainbow for me, and today I feel like we found the gold."
"Mank" wins Production Design and Cinematography awards
Netflix's 1930s drama "Mank" took home an additional two statues Sunday for Production Design and Cinematography. The film tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, who wrote "Citizen Kane."
Erik Messerschmidt accepted the cinematography award, saying "This really belongs to an extraordinary crew, who I could not do anything without."
Yuh-Jung Youn wins Best Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn won her first Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in "Minari."
After getting over her joy at meeting Brad Pitt in person, the Korean actress dedicated her award to the Academy members and her Minari family for their love and support. In a laugh-filled speech, the first-time winner also thanked her two sons, who, as she said, "are the reason Mommy has this award."
"Tenet" wins Best Visual Effects
Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" won Best Visual Effects for its artists' work in the time-bending thriller. Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher worked together to make the film sparkle.
"My Octopus Teacher" wins for Documentary Feature
The Oscar for Best Documentary Feature went to "My Octopus Teacher." The Netflix documentary follows Craig Foster as he befriends an octopus in the water off the coast of Africa.
"It began and ended with him, and it's his story. He showed us if a man can form a friendship with an octopus, it makes you wonder what else is possible," said James Reed, who accepted the award with Pippa Ehrlich.
"Colette" wins for Documentary Short Subject
The documentary about Colette Marin-Catherine, a French resistance fighter in World Word II has won the Oscar for Documentary Short Subject.
Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard accepted the award and paid tribute to their fellow nominees and the important stories their documentaries highlighted.
"We're grateful that these stories and these individuals have been honored tonight," said Giacchino.
"If Anything Happens I Love You" wins Best Animated Short Film
Will McCormack and Michael Govier took home the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.
"If Anything Happens I Love You" tells the story of a parents coping with the loss of their daughter at the hands of a school shooting.
"Soul" named Best Animated Feature
"Soul," the Disney and Pixar film about a jazz musician's adventures in the afterlife, took home this year's statue for Best Animated Feature.
Pete Docter and Dana Murray spoke to the uncertainty of the past year in their acceptance speech. Murray revealed that amid the disruption from the pandemic, the team behind "Soul" finished the film working from home, with seven weeks of production left.
Docter, who described the film as a "love letter" to the art form, urged viewers to take a lesson from jazz musicians: "Wherever we are, whatever we have, we turn it into something beautiful."
"Two Distant Strangers" wins Live Action Short Film
Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe won the Academy Award for "Live Action Short Film" for their work on "Two Distant Strangers."
The film focuses on police brutality in America, where a Black man trying to get home to his dog gets caught in a time loop, forcing him to relive a fatal run in with a White police officer.
Free, who attended the Oscars in a suit lined with the names of people killed by police brutality, asked Oscar viewers to pay attention to the people protesting for justice.
"Please don't be indifferent to our pain."
"Sound of Metal" team win Achievement in Sound
Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh took home the Oscar for their film "Sound of Metal."
The film, starring Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed, focuses on the personal experience of a drummer whose love of music is at war with his intense hearing loss.
Historic Best Director award goes to Chloe Zhao
Chloe Zhao earned a historic win as best director for "Nomadland," the first woman of color to win the category and only the second woman after Kathryn Bigelow for 2008's "Hurt Locker."
"I have always found goodness in the people I met everywhere I went in the world. So this is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold onto the goodness and themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how hard it is to do that," she said.
The award was presented by last year's winner Bong Joon-ho, who spoke in Korean accompanied by an English translator. The "Parasite" director asked each of this year's nominees how they would explain to a child what a director does.
Oscar viewers get first look at Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story"
Oscar viewers got their first look at Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic rival love story "West Side Story."
Starring Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story" was originally scheduled for release in December 2020, but its premiere was pushed back to 2021 because of COVID-19's effect on movie theaters.
While the teaser trailer focused on quick shots of some of the film's most iconic scenes, fans were quick to recognize the dulcet tones of Rita Moreno, the original Anita, singing the film's iconic song "Somewhere."
The movie will debut December 10, 2021.
Five-time Oscar nominee Ann Roth wins "Costume Design"
Celebrated American costume designer Ann Roth won her second golden statue for her work in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," taking home the Oscar for "Costume Design."
The 89-year-old Roth is tied with James Ivory and Agnes Varda for the oldest Oscar nominee and was not present to accept the award.
Team for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" become first Black winner in makeup and hair category
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson took home the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling for their groundbreaking work on "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
With their win, Neal and Wilson became the first Black women to win this category in Oscar history.
"I stand here, as Jamika and I break this glass ceiling, with so much hope for the future.," said Neal, who dedicated the win to her forefather, an original Tuskegee Airman. "I know that one day it won't be unusual or groundbreaking, it will just be normal."
Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya took home the Oscar for his performance as chairman Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah."
During his acceptance speech, the British actor thanked his mother and family, who watched the show from the British Film Institute in London.
"It's so hard to make a film, and make a film about a man like this," he said, thanking Hampton's family, who allowed Kaluuya into their home and memories to make the film. "How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where [Fred Hampton] existed. Thank you for your light."
"Another Round" notches a win for Best International Feature Film
The Denmark feature "Another Round" was named the year's best international film.
The film was nominated alongside Hong Kong's "Better Days," Romania's "Collective," Tunisia's "The Man Who Sold His Skin" and "Quo Vadis, Aida?" from Bosnia and Herzegovina.
"We wanted to make a film that celebrates life," said director Thomas Vinterberg in his acceptance speech, dedicating the film to his daughter, who tragically died in 2019. "Ida, this is for you."
"The Father" writers Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller win Best Adapted Screenplay
Writers Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller won their own golden statues for Best Adapted Screenplay for their work on "The Father."
The two were nominated with fellow writers Ramin Bahrani, Kemp Powers, Chloé Zhao, Kemp Powers, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Erica Rivinoja and Dan Swimer.
Accepting the award, Zeller thanked his family and spoke to a greater hope for filmmaking: "Until someone comes and proves that it was not possible, potentially it is."
Emerald Fennell wins for Best Original Screenplay
Emerald Fennell took home the Best Original Screenplay award for "Promising Young Woman," the first woman to win the category since 2008.
"They said write a speech, and I didn't because I didn't think this was ever going to happen," she said, commenting that her Oscar statue was cold and heavy.
Best Song nominees stun in pre-show performances
While each performance is usually dispersed throughout the award show, each track this year debuted on air in a pre-taped performance. Artists Celeste and Daniel Pemberton, Diane Warren and Laura Pausini, H.E.R, and Leslie Odom Jr. belted their hearts out atop the roof of the newly built Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
While few many know her name, Swedish artist Molly Sandén sang "Husavik," from Netflix's "Eurovision Song Contest: The Legend of Fire Saga." The performance was held up by a choir of Icelandic children and the sparkling waters of Husavik, Iceland as a backdrop.
"Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. sang "Speak Now" from Regina King's directorial debut "One Night In Miami." Odom Jr. played iconic artist Sam Cooke and infused the legend's sparkle into his performance.
British singer Celeste performed "Hear My Voice" from best picture nominee "The Trial of Chicago 7" accompanied by fellow nominee Daniel Pemberton on the piano.
Twelve-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren took back to the keys for "lo Is" from "The Life Ahead." With her, Laura Pausini staged the operatic anthem.
Finally, Grammy award winning recording artist "H.E.R" belted out "Fight For You" from Best Picture nominated "Judas and the Black Messiah."
Stars hit the red carpet in style ahead of the Academy Awards
While the stars — like many of us — haven't had much of a chance to get dressed up during the last year, Hollywood glittered on the small screen as the stars gathered to celebrate their achievements on the big screen. From ostrich feathers to gold-dipped thread, the looks on the Oscars red carpet were sure to stun. Check out the gowns, suits and glamorous looks at the 93rd Academy Awards.
Riz Ahmed earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance in "Sound Of Metal," becoming the first Muslim ever nominated in the Best Actor category. He talks with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about being drawn to rapping and acting as a child, and immersing himself in drumming, the deaf community and addiction recovery circles for his role as Ruben Stone.