Oscars 2021: Full list of winners and nominees

After being pushed back by two months, the 93rd Academy Awards are set for Sunday night. The show will be broadcast from two locations in Los Angeles: The Dolby Theatre and Union Station. Once again, there is no host for the ceremony.

"Mank," David Fincher's film about "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, leads the way with 10 nominations. The movie is up for best picture, actor and director. "Nomadland" is also up for best picture and director after winning both categories at the Golden Globes. For the first time ever, two women are nominated for best director.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Best Picture

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Actress in a Leading Role



Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami…"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Original Song

"Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"lo Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."

Animated Feature Film

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Emma"

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Visual Effects

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

Cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Film Editing

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Production Design

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

Sound

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal"

International Feature Film

Denmark, "Another Round"

Hong Kong, "Better Days"

Romania, "Collective"

Tunisia, "The Man Who Sold His Skin"

Bosnia and Herzegovina, "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Documentary Short Subject

"Colette"

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

Documentary Feature

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Live Action Short Film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Animated Short Film

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Original Screenplay

Screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance, "Sound of Metal"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Adapted Screenplay

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern; story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer and Nina Pedrad, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, "The Father"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Kemp Powers, "One Night in Miami…"

Ramin Bahrani, "The White Tiger"

Original Score

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

Costume Design