Oscars 2021: Red carpet arrivals at the 93rd Academy Awards
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stars haven't had much of a chance to show off their red carpet fashions.
After a year of casual Zoom award show ensembles and the delay of the 2021 Oscars ceremony by eight weeks, the 93rd Academy Awards show producers wanted celebs to step it up.
Organizers sent a letter to nominees with a dress code suggestion that read:
"We're aiming for a fusion of inspirational and aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not."
The celebrities delivered.
Here are all the unforgettable looks from this year's arrivals.
Carey Mulligan, pictured above, wore a gold two-piece Valentino ensemble to the 93rd Academy Awards.
The "Promising Young Woman" star was nominated for best actress.
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo arrived to the 93rd Academy Awards wearing a hot pink suit.
The "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" star's look was custom made by Versace.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis attended the 93rd Academy Awards.
The best actress nominee wore a white Alexander McQueen gown.
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya attended the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
The "Judas and the Black Messiah" star wore Bottega Veneta. Kaluuya was nominated for best supporting actor.
Emerald Fennell
Emerald Fennell arrived at the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles wearing a green and pink gown.
The "The Crown" actress was nominated for best director and best original screenplay for her film, "Promising Young Woman."
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. arrived to the 93rd Academy Awards wearing a gold suit.
The "One Night in Miami" actor was nominated for best supporting actor.
Glenn Close
Glenn Close attended the 93rd Academy Awards.
The actress wore Armani Privé. Close was nominated for best supporting actress for the film "Hillbilly Elegy."
Steven Yeun
Steven Yeun attended the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
The "The Walking Dead" star is the first Asian American actor to be nominated for best actor.
Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin arrived at the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles.
The actress was a presenter during the ceremony.
Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri
Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri attended the 93rd Academy Awards.
The actresses both starred in the film "Minari." Youn was nominated for best supporting actress for her role.
Alan S. Kim
Actor Alan S. Kim and producer Christina Oh attended the 93rd Academy Awards.
The young "Minari" star wore Thom Browne.
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste attended the 93rd Academy Awards.
The musician was nominated for best original score for "Soul."
Chloé Zhao and Charlene Swankie
"Nomadland" director Chloé Zhao and actress Charlene Swankie attended the 93rd Academy Awards.
Swankie played herself in the Oscar-nominated film.