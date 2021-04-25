Oscars 2021: Red carpet arrivals at the 93rd Academy Awards

Chris Pizzello / Getty Images

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stars haven't had much of a chance to show off their red carpet fashions.

After a year of casual Zoom award show ensembles and the delay of the 2021 Oscars ceremony by eight weeks, the 93rd Academy Awards show producers wanted celebs to step it up.

Organizers sent a letter to nominees with a dress code suggestion that read:

"We're aiming for a fusion of inspirational and aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not."

The celebrities delivered.

Here are all the unforgettable looks from this year's arrivals.

Carey Mulligan, pictured above, wore a gold two-piece Valentino ensemble to the 93rd Academy Awards.

The "Promising Young Woman" star was nominated for best actress.