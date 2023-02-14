Watch Live: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives update on East Palestine derailment of train carrying chemicals

Watch Live: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives update on East Palestine derailment of train carrying chemicalsget the free app
Officials and residents are still coping with the aftermath of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month that led to evacuations and concerns over hazardous materials. Gov. Mike DeWine is set to give a third update Tuesday on the Feb. 3 incident in which 38 rail cars, including half of the train's 20 hazardous materials cars, derailed.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that 12 other cars on the Norfolk Southern Railway Company were damaged by a fire.
Officials had evacuated residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border so they could release chemicals from some of the derailed cars for a controlled burn following the accident, sending black smoke skyward as crews released vinyl chloride, a gas used to make plastic. Authorities said this week other hazardous materials were also on the train.
A video released earlier this week captured by a security camera about 20 miles from where the train derailed appears to show sparks and flames beneath a train car.
How to watch Ohio officials give update on East Palestine derailment
What: Gov. Mike DeWine and state cabinet officials will give an update on the derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Vern Riffe State Office Tower, 77 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio
Online stream: Live on CBS News
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change