Residents near the Ohio train derailment can't return home, officials say

Residents from the Ohio village of East Palestine — close to where a train derailed on Friday — say they're nervous about returning home, even after an emergency evacuation order is lifted. But first, they have to get the all-clear from officials as contractors continue to release toxic chemicals from the crash site.

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, officials said they don't know when residents will be able to return to their homes.

"I want nothing more than to get my residents back home," East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said.

A black plume and fireball rise over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed trains. Gene J. Puskar via AP

Evacuation orders were issued Sunday ahead of a possible explosion where a train of about 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Officials urged those in neighboring Beaver County, Pennsylvania, to stay indoors as a precaution. Officials in neighboring counties said air samples did not show any worrisome levels of contaminates.

Contractors are continuing environmental remediation efforts, officials said. As of this afternoon, several cars have been cleared from the wreckage, and teams are continuing to clear the site. Four of the cars have been cleared, and they were working to get the fifth car clear, said Scott Deutsch of Norfolk Southern at the press conference. Then, those cars will be inspected by the National Transportation Safety Board before being cut up and removed.

Federal investigators said a mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the derailment.