EPA letter lists 3 other chemicals on derailed train cars in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA/AP) - The EPA sent a letter to Norfolk Southern listing three other chemicals that were on the train cars that were breached or on fire after the derailment in East Palestine.

A hazardous materials specialist says one of those, ethylhexyl acrylate, is especially concerning because it's a carcinogen and can cause burning to the eyes and skin and breathing it in can cause issues.

He advises people in the area to get a health check-up and monitor their health moving forward.

Last week, the National Safety Transportation Board and Norfolk Southern said about 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in the fiery crash.

Vinyl chloride was slowly released into the air last Monday from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.

Officials warned the controlled burn would send phosgene and hydrogen chloride into the air. Phosgene is a highly toxic, colorless gas with a strong odor that can cause vomiting and breathing trouble and was used as a weapon in World War I.

Residents in the immediate area there and nearby in Beaver County, Pennsylvania were evacuated beforehand because of health risks from the fumes. They were allowed to return to their homes on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania governor's office said there will be ongoing air monitoring in the area, and Norfolk Southern has hired an independent contractor to conduct air quality readings inside homes. Free testing will also be offered for private wells in the area. Residents interested can call 330-849-3919.

Anyone with concerns can talk to a toxicologist at 234-542-6474.