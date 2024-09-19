North Carolina governor's race rocked by CNN report on Mark Robinson's alleged incendiary comments

Editor's note: This story contains highly offensive language.

Washington — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor, posted a slew of incendiary, explicit and racist comments on a pornographic website more than a decade ago, according to a CNN investigation released Thursday that has shaken the state's gubernatorial race.

The report focused on comments made by an account with the name "minisoldr" on a pornographic website called Nude Africa between 2008 and 2012. The account used the name "mark robinson" in its profile and a number of biographical details posted by the account line up with Robinson's own history, according to CNN. The network reported that Robinson appeared to use the account name on other platforms over the years, including YouTube and Pinterest, and that the email address associated with the account belonged to Robinson.

On the Nude Africa forum, the user expressed a desire to "bring [slavery] back" and "buy a few" slaves, while identifying himself as a "black NAZI," according to CNN.

"Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few," the account wrote in a discussion about Black Republicans in 2010, according to CNN.

"I like watching tranny on girl porn!" the minisoldr account also posted on Nude Africa, according to CNN. "That's f****** hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in! And yeah I'm a 'perv' too!"

In March 2012, minisoldr posted a preference for Hitler over former President Barack Obama's administration: "I'd take Hitler over any of the s*** that's in Washington right now!"

Minisoldr also used racist language to vilify civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr.

"I'm not in the KKK. They don't let blacks join. If I was in the KKK I would have called him Martin Lucifer Koon!" the account posted in October 2011, according to CNN.

Reports emerged earlier Thursday that CNN was planning to publish a damaging story that could lead other Republicans to call on Robinson to drop out of the race. In a video posted to X before the CNN story was published, Robinson flatly denied that he said anything in the CNN report and insisted he won't drop out. North Carolina will begin mailing ballots to members of the military and voters outside the U.S. on Friday.

"The things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson," Robinson said in his video. "You know my words, you know my character and you know that I have been completely transparent in this race and before."

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, July 15, 2024. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Robinson echoed those comments in an interview with CNN. "This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me," Robinson said, adding that he wouldn't "get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies" when presented with evidence that the account belonged to him.

Robinson, who is 56 and married with two children, has a history of inflammatory remarks that have widely circulated since he won the state's Republican primary in March. Serving as North Carolina's lieutenant governor since 2021, he gained prominence in Republican circles after he delivered a pro-gun rights speech that went viral and kickstarted his political career. He's made inflammatory comments across a number of topics — from Islam to abortion to feminism — but he's been especially vocal on LGBTQ+ issues.

If elected, Robinson would become the first Black governor of North Carolina. Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Robinson for governor, has referred to him as "Martin Luther King on steroids."

The lieutenant governor blamed the CNN report on his Democratic opponent, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

"You all have seen the half truths and outright lies of Josh Stein," Robinson said, claiming that Stein leaked the story to CNN.

The report's release has spurred concern among Republicans about their nominee's prospects in the coming election. Sen. Ted Budd, a North Carolina Republican, told reporters ahead of its release on Thursday that "North Carolinian voters are smart, and they know how to pick each and every candidate based on their own merits."

When asked whether Robinson should step down, Budd said he didn't have enough information.

"They've been assaulting him for years," Budd said before the article was published. "We're going to gather our facts through the weekend."

