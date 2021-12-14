Live Updates: House to vote on holding Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

Live Updates: House to vote on holding Mark Meadows in contempt of Congressget the free app
The House is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to hold former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to appear before the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The vote comes less than 24 hours after the nine-person committee recommended Meadows, a former member of the House, be held in contempt.
"A small group of people have gotten a lot of attention because of their defiance," Committee chair Bennie Thompson said Monday before their vote. "But many others have taken a different path and provided important information about January 6 and the context in which the riot occurred. Anyone who wants to cooperate with our investigation can do so. Nearly everyone has."
If the Democratic-controlled House finds Meadows in contempt, the matter will be referred to the Justice Department, which will then decide whether to press charges. Republican leadership has been encouraging members to vote against it.
In November, the House voted to find Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena, and he was then charged by the Justice Department with two counts of contempt. He has pleaded not guilty but faces up to a year in prison on each charge.
Meadows had at first partially cooperated with the committee, handing over some email and text message records, but he failed to sit for a deposition last week and refused to turn over a slew of other documents, citing former Trump's claims of privilege.
On Monday, the panel's vice chair, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, said that Donald Trump, Jr., as well as right-wing Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade, lobbied Meadows on January 6 to encourage Trump to tell his supporters to go home after they had breached the Capitol.
"Hours passed without necessary action by the president," Cheney said, "These non-privileged texts are further evidence of pres Trump's supreme dereliction of duty during those 187 minutes."
Cheney read aloud text messages from Trump Jr., Kilmeade, Inghram and Hannity to Meadows that she said "urged immediate action by the president" on January 6. "Please get him on TV, destroying everything you have accomplished," Cheney said Kilmeade texted.
Meadows' attorney, George J. Terwilliger, claimed in a statement Tuesday that Meadows had never "stopped cooperating as is widely reported." He insisted Meadows has "fully cooperated," noting that he has provided "documents in his possession that are not privileged and has sought various means to provide other information while continuing to honor the former president's privilege claims."
Among the documents Meadows gave the committee was a PowerPoint presentation titled "Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for JAN 6," which was initially intended to be distributed to members of Congress, Thompson noted in a letter to Terwilliger last week.
Meadows also wrote in a January 5 email that the National Guard would be present in Washington the following day "to protect pro Trump people," according to the contempt report.
The contempt report also described a January 5 email in which Meadows said the National Guard would be present in Washington the following day "to protect pro Trump people." The committee wrote that Meadows said many more Guardsmen would be on standby, but it did not offer other details about the exchange.
The committee also attached to the report a transcript of the questions they would have asked Meadows had he shown up. The transcript cited text messages between Meadows and a senator in which they discussed then Vice President Mike Pence's "power to reject electors" thereby potentially changing the outcome of the election. In one of the texts, Meadows "recounts a direct communication with President Trump who, according to Mr. Meadows in his text messages, quote, 'thinks the legislators have the power, but the VP has power too,' end quote."
The committee has issued subpoenas to several other members of Trump's inner circle, including former top adviser Stephen Miller and former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Conservative activist Dustin Stockton, who promoted rallies leading up to January 6 although not the Stop the Steal rally itself, and Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, both sat for interviews with the January 6 select committee on Tuesday.
The House select committee, created by Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this year, is investigating the January 6 attack, when thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol as Congress counted the electoral votes, a largely ceremonial final step affirming Mr. Biden's victory. Lawmakers were sent fleeing amid the riot, which led to the deaths of five people and the arrests of hundreds more. Trump, who encouraged his supporters to "walk over" to the Capitol during the Stop the Steal rally, was impeached by the House one week later for inciting the riot but was later acquitted by the Senate.
Keith Kellogg, former national security adviser to Pence, appears before committee
Keith Kellogg, who served as the national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, is sitting for a deposition with the January 6 select committee Tuesday.
"It's all friendly," his attorney told CBS News during a break in the meeting, noting Kellogg was complying with a subpoena issued by the committee last month. He said Kellogg was testifying about "what happened" on January 6th.
The committee is particularly interested in Kellogg's testimony because he was reportedly in the White House with former President Donald Trump as the attack on the U.S. Capitol unfolded. The panel believes he had "direct information" about the former President's statements about, and his reaction to, the riots, according to a letter announcing the subpoena.
The letter also cited reports Kellogg met with Trump and others prior to a rally at the Ellipse on January 6, where the former president spoke. Kellogg also reportedly urged the former president after the rally to send out a tweet to his supporters to help control the crowd at the Capitol.
Scalise encourages Republicans to vote no
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is encouraging GOP members to vote against the contempt resolution. There are only two Republicans on the Democratic-led commission, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. They both voted on Monday night to recommend contempt charges.
— Zak Hudak and Caroline Linton
Meadows' attorney: He never "stopped cooperating"
Meadows' attorney, George J. Terwilliger, issued a statement on Monday saying that Meadows never "stopped cooperating as is widely reported." Terwilliger insisted Meadows has "fully cooperated" as to "documents in his possession that are not privileged and has sought various means to provide other information while continuing to honor the former president's privilege claims."
Terwilliger said that Meadows, as a former chief of staff, is not "licensed to waive Executive Privilege claimed by the former president."
President Biden has waived Trump's claims of executive privilege.
— Ellis Kim and Caroline Linton
Conservative activist Dustin Stockton sits for interview with committee
Conservative activist Dustin Stockton met with the January 6 committee on Tuesday. Stockton, who organized earlier rallies but was pushed out of the organizing of the January 6 rally, did not have direct contact with Meadows or anyone at the White House.
Stockton's lawyer Josh Nass said he would fully comply with his subpoena, including by sharing a "treasure trove" of documents and providing testimony. Nass said he believes Stockton's testimony will "prove to be very illuminating" for the committee.
Nass said there are people "very senior in the former president's orbit" and lawmakers who he believes have "good reason" to be "quivering in their boots" right now. He said the documents include all kinds of communication, such as email correspondences and texts.
Fox News hosts urged Meadows to push Trump to stop January 6 attack, texts show
Three hosts from Fox News and the president's eldest son privately implored then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to push the president to call for an end to the mayhem, according to text messages revealed by the House select committee probing the Capitol assault.
The messages, read aloud by Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming on Monday night, were among the roughly 9,000 pages of emails and text messages Meadows turned over to the House panel before he stopped cooperating with investigators.
"These non-privileged texts are further evidence of President Trump's supreme dereliction of duty during those 187 minutes," Cheney said.
The messages made public by the committee were sent to Meadows as the violence unfolded at the Capitol building and came from Fox News hosts' Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade.
"Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy," Ingraham texted Meadows, as read by Cheney.
Read more here.