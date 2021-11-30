Meadows cooperating with House January 6 committee, chairman says

Congressman Bennie Thompson, the chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows is cooperating with the committee.

In a statement, Thompson said Meadows has been cooperating "through an attorney," and has "produced records to the committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition."

George Terwilliger, Meadows' attorney, said in a statement to CBS News that he and his client are working with the January 6 panel and staff to see if they can "reach an accommodation that does not require Mr. Meadows to waive Executive Privilege or to forfeit the long-standing position that senior White House aides cannot be compelled to testify before Congress.

"We appreciate the Select Committee's openness to receiving voluntary responses on non-privileged topics," he said.

Earlier this month, the committee threatened to seek a contempt referral for Meadows if he did not cooperate. The committee has already recommended that former Trump strategist Steve Bannon be held in contempt after he refused to appear, and they will meet on Tuesday to discuss a contempt recommendation for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

The full House of Representatives voted in October to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress after the committee's recommendation. Bannon was then indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.