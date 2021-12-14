Lawmakers, Fox hosts, Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows to stop Capitol riot Representative Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House committee investigating the January 6th assault on the Capitol, revealed text messages that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows received during the attack. Plus, Democrats aim to pass a major social spending deal. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBS News political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller, and Wall Street Journal Capitol Hill reporter Siobhan Hughes join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.