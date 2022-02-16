Watch Live: Los Angeles Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory with parade

Watch Live: Los Angeles Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory with paradeget the free app
The Los Angeles Rams are holding their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday with a 23-20 win.
The 1.1-mile victory parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time (2 p.m. EST) at the Shrine Auditorium and end at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the Coliseum's Olympic Plaza. Organizers said there will be room for about 20,000 fans, CBS Los Angeles reports. The event will feature Rams players, coaches, floats and specialty vehicles
A rally will then be held at the Coliseum's peristyle plaza from about noon to 12:30 p.m. local time.
Entry to the rally is free and open to the public. However, all fans will have to show either proof of vaccination against COVID-19, a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours, or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours. No masks will be required after officials lifted the outdoor mask mandate.
How to watch the Rams Super Bowl victory parade
- What: The Los Angeles Rams celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a parade
- Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Time: Watch the entire victory celebration streaming on CBS News Los Angeles beginning at 10:30 a.m. local time (1:30 p.m. EST)
- Location: Los Angeles
- Online stream: Live on CBS News Los Angeles in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device