Trump says U.S. deal with Iran "is now complete," authorizes removal of Navy blockade of Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. and Iran have reached a deal that declares "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts," President Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Sunday.

The two sides are expected to meet for a signing ceremony on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland, Sharif said.

In a statement posted to social media, President Trump declared that the deal with Iran "is now complete."

"Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," Mr. Trump wrote. "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Details of the agreement have not been released but the deal includes the end of military operations in Lebanon, according to Sharif.

"With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week," the prime minister said. "These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony."

Iranian officials did not immediately comment on the announcement, and it was unclear if Israel had agreed to cease its military operations in Lebanon.