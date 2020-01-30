Impeachment trial: Last day of questioning comes ahead of pivotal vote on witnesses
Washington — The Senate will reconvene Thursday afternoon for the final day of written questions to House managers and President Trump's defense team in his impeachment trial, setting the stage for a crucial vote on witnesses on Friday.
Senators on Wednesday peppered both sides with submitted questions about the president's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and the legal theories underpinning the two articles of impeachment against him. The president's attorneys argued the president's conduct does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense as Democrats hammered home their insistence that the Senate call new witnesses, particularly former national security adviser John Bolton.
Bolton reportedly alleges in a manuscript of his book that the president tied hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine's willingness to announce investigations, an accusation the president and his team deny.
The question of whether to allow consideration of new witnesses and documents will come to a head on Friday. If Democrats fail to convince at least four Republicans to join them in calling for witnesses, the Senate could move quickly to a final vote on acquittal. But if enough Republicans side with Democrats, the trial would stretch into next week and possibly longer, with contentious battles over individual witnesses on the horizon.
The second day of questioning gets underway at 1 p.m.
Philbin says Trump's legal team first learned of Bolton claims Sunday afternoon
The president's legal team was asked Wednesday when they first learned of Bolton's claims that the president linked Ukraine aid to investigations of Mr. Trump's political rivals. Bolton's claims were made in a manuscript of a forthcoming book that had been submitted to the White House for review, according to a report in The New York Times.
Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin said the president's legal team first learned of the claims Sunday afternoon when The Times contacted the White House for comment.
Philbin added the White House counsel's office has no role in vetting Bolton's book for possible classified information. That's the NSC's job, Philbin said.
Trump team can't say if Trump raised concerns about corruption before Biden joined 2020 race
Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, two of the Republicans most likely to call for witnesses in the trial, asked the president's legal team if they could point to a time before Joe Biden entered the presidential race that President Trump raised concerns about corruption with the Bidens or Burisma.
Philbin took the question, claiming he couldn't reference any information that didn't appear in the record the House transmitted to the Senate, although there is no specific rule saying that. Philbin said he couldn't point to anything in the record that shows the president raised concerns prior to Biden's entry into the race.
"I'm limited to what's in the record," Philbin said. "I can't point to something in the record that shows President Trump at an earlier time mentioning specifically something related to Joe or Hunter Biden."
Philbin went on to describe how the president seemed to get his information from Giuliani, who was probing matters into Ukraine well before Biden officially announced his candidacy in April 2019.
"The president, it seems from that, gets information from Rudy Giuliani," Philbin said.
Schiff hints at new "body of intelligence" relevant to impeachment
On Wednesday, Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, submitted a question asking whether additional information exists related to Russia's dissemination of conspiracy theories embraced by Mr. Trump and Giuliani — and whether the Senate should have that information before deliberating a verdict.
Schiff, who is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, replied that senators should take the time to review supplemental testimony by an aide to Vice President Mike Pence that remains classified. But he added that the House and Senate committees have been provided a "second body of intelligence" that is "relevant to this trial that you should also read."
"We should figure out the mechanism that would permit you to do so, because it is directly relevant to the issues we are discussing and pertinent," Schiff said.
One potential solution would involve Senate leaders asking the intelligence community to make the material available to all senators, not just committee members, an aide told CBS News.
Schiff, however, also noted that the intelligence community has failed to produce other material he said is relevant to the case. He said the NSA "been advised not to provide" evidence it has collected, which he called part of "a deeply concerning and new phenomenon."