Live Updates: CBS News projects Warnock wins; other race too close to call

Live Updates: CBS News projects Warnock wins; other race too close to callget the free app
CBS News projects Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler, while the other Senate race remained too close to call.
If incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue can win the other race, Republicans will remain in control of the Senate. If Democrats win both seats, there will be a 50-50 tie with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the president of the Senate, as the tie-breaking vote.
As of 1:30 a.m., the votes left to be counted were scattered, with some in small rural counties that tend to vote for Republicans, as well as some in the much larger DeKalb county, which has heavy populations of Democratic voters.
Both Warnock and Loeffler addressed supporters late Tuesday. Warnock declared victory but Loeffler had not yet conceded.
"We were told that we couldn't win this election," Warnock said. "But tonight we proved with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible. May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold of the American dream."
Loeffler, meanwhile, insisted "this is a game of inches" and vowed to fight.
Turnout shattered records, with over 4.5 million votes counted by early Wednesday.
Latest Updates:
- CBS News projects Democrat Warnock wins his race
- Exit polls show Warnock got strong support from Black voters and young voters
- Warnock declares victory and promises to "work for all of Georgia"
- "This is a game of inches," Loeffler says in speech about election
- Majority of voters express confidence in today's vote count and say 2020 election was conducted fairly, but Republicans differ
Exit polls show Warnock got strong support from Black voters and young voters
Exit polls show Raphael Warnock got strong support from Black voters and young voters. The 92% of the vote among Black voters is slightly higher than the 88% President-elect Joe Biden received in November. And while Mr. Biden won 56% of voters under age 30 in Georgia in November, Warnock won two-thirds of that vote.
Warnock won urban voters and did well in the Atlanta suburbs.
And more than half of voters who have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus backed Warnock over Loeffler.
CBS News projects Democrat Warnock wins his race
CBS News has projected that Raphael Warnock has won his race over incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler.
The other race remained too close to call.
Republicans can keep the majority of the Senate if they can hold onto the other seat, while Democrats need to win them both.
"This is a game of inches," Loeffler says in speech about election
Senator Kelly Loeffler addressed supporters late Tuesday, though there has not yet been a call yet in her race against Raphael Warnock. CBS News has characterized the race as leaning toward Warnock.
"We've got some work to do here," Loeffler said. "This is a game of inches; we're going to win this election."
Loeffler also made reference to Wednesday's joint session of Congress, which will be tallying the Electoral College votes certified by the states. Loeffler, a close ally of President Trump, said she would continue "fighting."
Representative Jim Clyburn on the future for Democrats in Georgia
Votes continue to be counted in Georgia's two Senate runoff elections. For the first time in decades, Democrats have become competitive in the Peach State, which flipped to President-elect Joe Biden in the general election. South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red & Blue" to discuss his party's future in Georgia and across the country — and possible criminal charges for President Trump when he leaves office.
Warnock declares victory and promises to "work for all of Georgia"
Warnock, declaring victory in his race against Loeffler as Georgia's first Black senator, spoke of his heritage, and those who came before him. Warnock said his "roots are planted deeply in Georgia."
"We were told that we couldn't win this election," Warnock said. "But tonight we proved with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible. May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold of the American dream."
CBS News characterizes the race as leaning toward Warnock but has not yet projected him as the winner. Early Wednesday morning, his lead over Loeffler was under 1 point.
The reverend said he knows the U.S. can beat the pandemic and strengthen the economy.
Warnock promised to "work for all of Georgia," regardless of whether a person voted for him. He spoke directly to those who didn't necessarily support him.
"I hear you, I see you, and every day I'm in the United States Senate, I will fight for you. I will fight for your family," he said.
Warnock race leans Democratic
CBS News projects the race between Loeffler and Warnock now leans Democratic, with Warnock narrowly leading Loeffler with 97% of votes tallied. Warnock is leading Loeffler by just over 30,000 votes.
Meanwhile, the other Senate race is still a toss-up, with Perdue leading Ossoff by just a few hundred votes.
Georgia Senate races characterized as toss-ups
As votes are slowly tabulated in the runoff elections for both of Georgia's Senate seats, CBS News have characterized the races as toss-ups. Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are hoping to win and give their party control of the Senate while Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are hoping to prevail and maintain the GOP's slim majority. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann and CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes join "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell in this CBS News Special Report.
How outcome of Georgia Senate runoffs could affect Biden's agenda
If both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can prevail in Tuesday's runoff election, Democrats would take control of the Senate. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss how the outcome of these races could impact President-elect Joe Biden's chances of moving legislation through Congress.
Georgia Democrats expand voter base in longtime Republican stronghold
Georgia has long been seen as a Republican stronghold, but it flipped Democratic in the 2020 presidential election. CBS News associate producer LaCrai Mitchell joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss how Democrats made the state a battleground.
Control of the Senate hangs in the balance as Georgia votes in runoffs
Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are hoping to unseat Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the Georgia runoffs. The GOP needs just one win to hang onto control of the Senate. Mark Strassmann reports.
Heavily Democratic counties are still left to be counted
Although Loeffler and Perdue had a narrow lead as of 10:30 p.m., CBS News still rates both races as toss-ups. Vote totals from several heavily Democratic counties have yet to be counted, which could tip the races back into Warnock and Ossoff's favor. These counties include DeKalb County, which encompasses some of the Atlanta suburbs. Warnock and Ossoff have so far been performing well in metro areas, and are expected to do well in DeKalb County.
Fulton County elections official expects all ballots to be processed by the end of the night
The elections director for Fulton County, which encompasses Atlanta, told reporters on Tuesday evening that more than 70,000 people voted in person on Tuesday. Richard Barron said that of the 156,375 absentee ballot applications mailed out, the county has received 108,159 so far, not including drop boxes coming in or late mail.
Barron said there was more in-person early voting on Tuesday than in the November election, in part due to fewer days for early voting. He said he expects almost all ballots will be processed Tuesday night, and there will be a vote review panel meeting at 11 p.m. and at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
How to watch the Georgia Senate runoff results
CBSN's Elaine Quijano will be anchoring a special episode of "Red & Blue" starting at 5 p.m. CBSN will also start broadcasting live starting at 7 p.m. when polls close, with CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns reporting from Georgia.
CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto will also appear throughout the evening, as will CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News political correspondents Ed O'Keefe and Nikole Killion and CBS News political reporters LaCrai Mitchell and Adam Brewster.
CBSN will also be speaking with local Georgia-based reporters as part of the "Local Matters" series.
How to watch the Georgia Senate runoff results
What: Georgia Senate runoff elections
Date: Tuesday, January 5
Polls close: 7 p.m. ET
"Red & Blue" preview coverage on CBSN: 5-7 p.m.
CBSN live coverage: 7 p.m.
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Cobb County Republican chair on Georgia Senate runoffs
Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are hoping for a strong showing in the Atlanta suburbs. Jason Shepherd, the chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party, joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the Georgia Senate runoffs.
Cobb County Democratic Party chair on Georgia Senate runoffs
Democrats need a major turnout in Cobb County, a suburb of Atlanta, to have success in the Georgia Senate runoffs. Jacquelyn Bettadapur, the chair of the Cobb County Democratic Party, joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss why she believes Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will win.
Georgia Senate runoff vote count could extend beyond Election Day
Voters in Georgia's two Senate runoff elections which will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate for the beginning of the Biden administration. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, and Wall Street Journal national political reporter Josh Jamerson spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about when to expect a clear picture of the outcome.
Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler will object to count of Electoral College votes
Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler says she'll support President Trump's objections to the Electoral College vote. Loeffler is fighting to keep her seat in Georgia's runoff election Tuesday. Adam Murphy, an investigative reporter with CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with the latest from Loeffler's Election Day headquarters.
Voters are split on which party they want to control Congress, exit polls show
Exit polls show voters are split on which party they want to control the Senate. When voters were asked, 49% said they want the Republican Party to control Congress, and 48% want Democrats to control Congress.
Black voters make up roughly the same percentage of voters in the runoff races, according to exit polls. Black voters are 29% of the voting population in the special elections, compared to 28% in the Senate races in November. Ossoff and Warnock are running slightly ahead of President-elect Joe Biden with Black voters. In November, 88% of Black Georgia voters went for Biden, but 93% of Black voters cast their ballots for Osoff and Warnock, according to exit polling.
The electorate in the runoff elections is older than it was in November, which is unsurprising. Older voters are more likely to back Republicans.
What exit polls show about Georgia Senate runoff voters
The early results from CBS News' exit polls from Georgia's two Senate runoffs show an electorate with close to an even split between Republicans and Democrats, with a quarter of respondents identifying as independents. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion and CBS News reporter Adam Brewster join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what the early numbers reveal.
Polls close in Georgia
Polls in almost every county in Georgia closed at 7 p.m., meaning that election officials can now tally votes cast on Tuesday as well as absentee ballots. Although officials were not able to count the absentee ballots until after polls closed, they were able to prepare them to be tallied.
The state's top election official, Gabriel Sterling, tweeted on Tuesday evening that there could be over 220,000 absentee ballots outstanding. Sterling also told reporters that certain polling sites would remain open due to long lines.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on Georgia Senate runoffs
Georgians could make history on Tuesday: If Rev. Raphael Warnock wins his Senate runoff election, he would be the state's first Black senator. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss what these elections mean for the South, as well as how Democrats plan to navigate the next few weeks.
Majority of voters express confidence in today's vote count and say 2020 election was conducted fairly, but Republicans differ
Most Georgia voters (more than 7 in 10) are confident that the votes cast in this election will be counted accurately, but this number is down from the 84% who felt that way about the votes cast in November, early exit polls show, mostly due to a drop in confidence among Republican voters.
President Trump's challenges to the presidential election results may be contributing to declining confidence in the vote count among Republican voters. And President-elect Joe Biden's win in Georgia may have boosted Democrats' confidence in an accurate vote count.
Republicans voting in this election are less likely to be "very" confident than Republicans who cast ballots in the November presidential election. Just about 1 in 5 are "very" confident now compared to nearly half (46%) who felt that way in November. About 7 in 10 Democrats voting in this election are very confident in the results being counted accurately now, compared to a quarter who felt that way in November.
On the 2020 presidential election, a majority of Georgia voters think the presidential election in their state was conducted fairly, but Republican voters stand apart from Democrats and independents on this. About three-quarters of Republicans don't think the presidential election in Georgia was conducted fairly.
So far, early exit polls show that self-identified Republicans are making up a similar share of the vote as they did in November. While many of them express some skepticism about the votes being counted accurately, at this point, they are making up a similar share of the electorate as they did in November.
The coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact continue to be on many voters' minds. Voters in Georgia went to the polls with more than half (54%) saying they have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As we've seen through the coronavirus pandemic, more Democrats voters are worried than Republican voters are about themselves or a family member getting the coronavirus.
Loeffler and Perdue warn that this will be a "very close election"
Loeffler and Perdue released a joint statement on Tuesday afternoon expressing optimism about the outcome of the race while also urging Georgians to get out and vote while the polls remain open.
"We are encouraged by reports of high voter turnout across the state – particularly so in North Georgia, where President Trump rallied Republicans last night. But make no mistake about it: this is going to a very close election and could come down to the difference of just a few votes in a few precincts across the state," the pair's statement said.
"We continue to encourage every Georgian to get out and vote and call, text, and email their friends, family, and neighbors to do the same. This generational election will be decided by the votes cast in the next few hours – no one should be sitting on the sidelines. Go Vote!" the statement continued.
What to expect from the Senate runoff races in Georgia
Voting is underway in Georgia for the runoff elections that will determine which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News political director Caitlin Conant joined CBSN with a look at what to expect.
Georgia secretary of state says election is "running smoothly"
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that the election was "running smoothly," contradicting President Trump, who has sought to sow doubt about the voting process. According to Raffensperger, the wait time at the polls is around one minute throughout the state.
"After wait times averaging just 2 minutes on November 3rd, Georgia's election administration is hitting a new milestone for effectiveness and efficiency," Raffensperger said. "I have always said that after every election, half the people will be happy and half will be disappointed, but everyone should be confident in the reliability of the results."
The statement continued that the only reported issues in Columbia County were resolved by 10 a.m., and voting did not stop. Mr. Trump falsely claimed that polling machines in certain areas were not working in a tweet on Tuesday.
"In Columbia County, a small number of the keys that start up the paper-ballot scanners were programmed incorrectly. Additionally, a few poll worker cards were programmed incorrectly, meaning some poll workers were unable to start the touch screen voting machines used for paper-ballot voting. The correct keys and voter cards were delivered to the relevant precincts with a law enforcement escort. Issues were resolved by 10 a.m.," the statement said.
The early voting turnout — over 3 million have already cast ballots
Turnout has already set a record for a runoff election in the state, on the strength of early voting alone. Before voters hit the polls Tuesday, over 3 million ballots had already been cast in the runoffs. That includes approximately 2 million in-person and a million mail ballots.
Some 1.4 million mail ballots were requested, which includes over 350,000 that have not yet been returned. The vast majority of voters — over nine in 10 — are sticking with the way they voted in November, but we're seeing a small shift from voting by mail in November to voting in person this time around.
There's always a dropoff in turnout between general elections and runoffs, but the pace of early voting in Georgia's Senate runoffs has been tremendous and points to very high turnout, perhaps around 4 million total votes. In particular, Black voters have been outpacing other groups of voters.
Taking a closer look at the demographics and vote history of early voters, both parties have reasons for optimism:
About a third are Black — up three points from November early voting, which favors Democrats.
About a third are 65 or older— up six points from November early voting, which likely helps Republicans.
About three in 10 voted in the Democratic primary, while closer to two in 10 voted in the Republican primary.
Another reason for hope among Democrats is the over 100,000 early voters who didn't vote in the general election. It's a relatively small group — making up just 4% of all early runoff voters — but they're disproportionately young (six in ten are under 40) and Black (about four in ten).
Republican parts of the state have been lagging in early voting, which is evident at the precinct level. While that has likely contributed to a vote deficit for the Republican candidates to make up, it also points to possible upside today, since there are plenty more potential voters out there. While about 16% of Election-Day voters voted early for the runoffs, there are still over 900,000 out there who voted on Election Day in the general and may choose to do so again.
— Kabir Khanna
Georgia's top elections official says it's been "smooth election so far"
Gabriel Sterling, a top election official in Georgia, tweeted on Tuesday around noon that it had been a "smooth election so far."
"We are at about an average of 1 minute wait times. The longest we are aware of is about 20 minutes. Get out and vote. It's quick and easy," Sterling tweeted.