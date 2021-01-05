CBS News Special Report: Georgia Senate races characterized as toss-ups As votes are slowly tabulated in the runoff elections for both of Georgia's Senate seats, CBS News have characterized the races as toss-ups. Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are hoping to win and give their party control of the Senate while Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are hoping to prevail and maintain the GOP's slim majority. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann and CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes join "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell in this CBS News Special Report.