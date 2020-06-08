Live updates: Protests grow, spread, stay mostly peaceful

Live updates: Protests grow, spread, stay mostly peacefulDownload the free app
Protests sparked by George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis have evolved in the nearly two weeks since they began. They've grown in size and spread not only across the U.S., but virtually worldwide.
While many demonstrations in the immediate wake of the Floyd's death were marred by violence, they have been largely peaceful for about a week now. The focus has also shifted from demanding justice for Floyd to spotlighting racial inequities in general, and police brutality against minorities in particular.
Some politicians and civic leaders are going as far as pushing for the disbanding or reshaping of entire city police forces. Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to unveil on Monday a sweeping, national police reform bill.
Latest headlines:
- Barr says deploying troops within U.S. should be "last resort"
- Biden to meet George Floyd's family ahead of funeral
- NYC mayor ends curfew day ahead of schedule
- Atlanta lifts curfew
CBSN has continuing coverage of the protests. Download the CBS News app, visit cbsnews.com/live or watch it in the player above.
U.K. leader says protests "subverted by thuggery" after clashes
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says anti-racism demonstrations have been "subverted by thuggery" after protesters tore down a statue of a slave trader in the city of Bristol and scrawled graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in London.
London's Metropolitan police say a dozen people were arrested and eight officers injured after demonstrators clashed Sunday with police in central London.
Johnson says while people have a right to peacefully protest, they have no right to attack the police. He says "these demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery — and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve.''
Crime, Policing and Justice Minister Kit Malthouse called Monday for those responsible for toppling the bronze memorial to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol to be prosecuted.
But Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees told the BBC that while he doesn't condone criminal damage, he felt no "sense of loss" for the statue.
Fans match K-pop group BTS' $1 million Black Lives Matter donation
Fans of K-pop megastars BTS raised and donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement. The donation matched the septet's donation of the same amount within 24 hours, organizers said Monday.
The band's managers Big Hit Entertainment said at the weekend that they and BTS — currently one of the biggest acts in the world — had jointly donated $1 million to the ongoing anti-racism movement in the U.S. and beyond, triggered by the death in police custody of an unarmed black man as an officer knelt on his neck.
"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence," BTS said in a tweet last week, which has since been retweeted around 1 million times.
The Big Hit announcement soon sparked a #MatchAMillion hashtag trending worldwide on Twitter, with a set of BTS fans — One in an Army — setting up an online donation project for the cause. On Monday morning, One in an Army announced they had raised just over $1 million from nearly 35,000 donors.
Man drives car toward protesters then shoots one, police say
Authorities say a man drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle Sunday night, hit a barricade then exited the vehicle brandishing a pistol. At least one person was injured.
The victim was a 27-year-old male who was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition, the Seattle Fire Department said.
The alleged gunman was later attested, CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV reports.
It was the second night of mayhem near the police station. On Saturday night, police used flash bang devices and pepper spray to disperse protesters on Capitol Hill. Seattle City Council members sharply criticized Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best for the police action.
- CBS/AP
Man charged in slaying of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn
A 24-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police captain who died on a night of violent protests while trying to protect his friend's pawn shop, the city's prosecutor announced Sunday
Stephan Cannon was being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge in the death of David Dorn, 77, who was killed Tuesday on the sidewalk outside Lee's Pawn and Jewelry. Dorn's last moments were caught on video and apparently posted on Facebook Live, though the video has since been taken down.
Dorn's death came on a violent night in St. Louis, where four officers were shot, officers were pelted with rocks and fireworks, and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged, including a convenience store that burned.
Protesters in England topple statue of slave trader Edward Colston into harbor
A statue of slave trader Edward Colston was torn down and thrown into Bristol Harbor on Sunday by protesters demonstrating against racism and police brutality in England. According to the BBC, one person was seen with their knee on the statue's neck in reference to the fatal arrest of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis inspired protests across the globe.
The bronze statue was erected in 1895, more than 150 years after Colston's death and 88 years after Britain abolished the slave trade in 1807. Colston played a key role in the Royal African Company, a 17th century slave trader responsible for transporting around 80,000 indentured people to the Americas. Read more here.
Minneapolis City Council members announces intent to radically change their city's police department
Nine out of 13 Minneapolis City Council members announced Sunday their intent to disband the city's police department, CBS Minnesota reports.
The alternative offer had to do with taking the department money and putting it toward community initiatives that strengthen safety, CBS Minnesota points out. Concrete details about how to do the work of dismantling MPD were less defined, although council member Philippe Cunningham said the upcoming budget is a great place to start.
"We're not going to tomorrow all the sudden have nobody for you to call for help. There will be thoughtful and intentional work that's done, research engagement, learning that happens in a transition that will happen over time," Cunningham said.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a statement Sunday addressing the need for reform, but said he doesn't support disbanding the police department. Read more here.