Portland police chief resigns, African American lieutenant promoted amid George Floyd protests

The Portland Police Bureau chief announced her resignation Monday after six months on the job and 10 straight nights of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, CBS Portland, Oregon, affiliate KOIN-TV reports. Lieutenant Chuck Lovell, an African American man, will take over the role previously held by Jami Resch, effective immediately.

The Portland Police Bureau had been facing scrutiny over the lack of black leadership in its ranks. Three black civic groups addressed a letter to Resch, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Council commissioners to address the issue. Monday's announcement also came after a weekend of protests over Floyd's death, racial injustice and police brutality. In Portland, there were almost 100 arrests in recent days during the protests, KOIN-TV said.

"To say this was unexpected would be an understatement," Lovell said of Resch's resignation. "I told Chief Resch I would do everything in my power to help her during these challenging times."

Lovell also praised Resch's leadership as selfless, saying, "I don't know if I've worked directly for anyone who cares more for the people in our organizations or the people in the community."

"I'm humbled. I'm a public servant. I'm going to show up every day with a servant's heart," Lovell said. "All I can do is be me. I'm looking forward to this journey."

The protests in Portland were mostly peaceful during the day, but unrest grew after dark over the last three nights and the gatherings were declared an unlawful assembly. Officials said "agitators" threw items at officers, including a powerful firework that exploded near two Multnomah County deputies near downtown Portland's Justice Center, KOIN-TV reported.

Lovell spoke about Floyd's fatal encounter with police — which was caught on camera May 25 as a white police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds — and described it as agonizing.

"When I watched the video of what happened to Mr. Floyd ... I remember the big takeaway I had ... it wasn't the tactics, it wasn't the number of officers who were there ... it was really the lack of care and compassion," he said. "The thought that this is an idea that could exist ... it almost felt like you're not important. To me, the fight is not with each other. The fight for all of us is against that idea that people, institutions, agencies ... can harbor that feeling and it has bad outcomes for people."

Lovell's assignment comes after Congressional Democrats unveiled legislation Monday to offer a blueprint for reforming policing policies, improving law enforcement accountability for any misconduct and increasing transparency.

Meanwhile, some protesters have called for defunding police departments, but the House bill does not include any funding specifically for police and instead would implement grants to community organizations with the aim of building partnerships which allow for greater accountability.

Grace Segers and Melissa Quinn contributed to this report.