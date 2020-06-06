Washington, D.C., expects city's largest protest since George Floyd's death

Washington, D.C., expects city's largest protest since George Floyd's deathDownload the free app
Protests in the wake of George Floyd's death are stretching into their second weekend, with Washington, D.C., on Saturday expecting to see the city's largest demonstration since he was killed on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
The city's mayor, Muriel Bowser, had a message painted on a city street Friday morning: Black Lives Matter.
Floyd will be honored in a memorial service on Saturday in North Carolina, where he was born.
Memorial service to be held in North Carolina
A public viewing and a private memorial service are being held in Raeford, North Carolina, on Saturday.
"The memorial is about the life that Mr. George Floyd lived and this is a time to embrace the family with expressions of love and kindness," Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said in a post on Facebook.
Peterkin said no protests were allowed and asked people attending to wear masks.
Formal and impromptu memorials to Floyd over the last several days have stretched from Minneapolis to Paris, Rome and Johannesburg, South Africa. Services are scheduled to culminate in a private burial in the coming days in Texas, where Floyd lived most of his life.
Tens of thousands expected to demonstrate Saturday in D.C.
Authorities in the nation's capital are expecting Saturday to be the largest demonstration against police brutality in the city since Floyd's death. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters Friday that local officials were projecting between 100,000 and 200,000 protesters.
Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham wouldn't commit to a number but predicted it would be smaller than the 1 million people who attended the Women's March in 2017.
It comes as authorities have sought to reduce tensions by having National Guard troops not carry weapons.
Washington has featured daily protests for the past week and they have largely been peaceful. There were zero arrests during demonstrations on Thursday and Friday.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser canceled the curfew that had been in place since Monday. She said she will decide on Saturday morning if it will be reinstated.
NYPD officer suspended after being recorded pushing protester
The NYPD officer who was recorded pushing a woman to the ground in Brooklyn has been suspended without pay, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement late Friday. Additionally, a supervisor who was on the scene has been transferred. Each of these cases have been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action.
The woman, Dounya Zayer, said the officer knocked her phone out of her hand, CBS New York reported. When she put her arms up to protect herself, he allegedly cursed at her, called her a derogatory term and shoved her, she said. She said she had a seizure and a concussion after the incident.
She also said a commanding officer saw what happened and didn't intervene.
Another officer was suspended after being was seen pulling down an individual's face mask and then spraying pepper spray in the person's face.
"We were wrong," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a video statement on Friday saying "we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" who were protesting police brutality. The statement comes amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, but also years of controversy when the NFL refused to support Colin Kaepernick and other players who knelt in protest over police brutality.
In a video posted on social media Thursday, NFL stars called on the league to condemn racism and say it believes black lives matter.
In his roughly minute-and-a-half statement, Goodell did not mention Kaepernick by name but he said the NFL will "encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest." Goodell said he would be "reaching out" to players who have "raised their voices."
"Without black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff," Goodell said.
Man who sheltered D.C. protesters from police says he saw "horrific use of force"
Rahul Dubey, the man who sheltered over 70 protesters in his Washington D.C. home Monday night told CBSN on Friday that his actions were purely "instinctual." Others have called them heroic.
"It was unfathomable," Dubey said of the police violence used against peaceful protesters right outside his front door. He called what he saw a "horrific use of force" against people who were out after the city's curfew.
According to Dubey, police used batons, shields and pepper spray to push people back. He said people were being hit as they ran away.
The chaotic night began around 8:45, past curfew, when Dubey said he heard a loud bang about 30 yards from his stoop, followed by a stream of protesters trying to escape police. "Pounding of batons, cracking of shields, screaming, screeches that were - that I still remember, faces gnarled... police spraying people in the back of the heads," he said, describing the scene.
Dubey opened his door to people, letting them fill up his home in the Logan Circle neighborhood.