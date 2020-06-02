As more protests turn violent, Trump threatens to send in military

As more protests turn violent, Trump threatens to send in militaryDownload the free app
A full week after George Floyd died during an arrest in Minneapolis, U.S. cities are still reeling from violence that has overshadowed otherwise peaceful protests. President Trump has threatened to take the extraordinary step of sending U.S. military forces into American cities to quell the unrest. In city after city, police and demonstrators clashed again Monday night, and looters took advantage of the mayhem.
Amid the chaos, there were several incidents in which police officers were shot or wounded. But there were also moments that brought hope for reconciliation as officers in some cities took a knee to show support for the demonstrators, or even joined them.
NYC looting persists despite curfew, with Macy's among stores hit
A late-night curfew imposed on New York City Monday failed to prevent another night of destruction, including arrests after a break-in at the iconic Macy's store on 34th Street, following protests over George Floyd's death. As the 11 p.m. deadline to get off the streets approached, bands of protesters marched peacefully through Manhattan and Brooklyn, but police simultaneously responded to numerous reports of roving groups of people smashing their way into shops and emptying them of merchandise.
The doors of Macy's flagship Manhattan store were breached. Police pulled two handcuffed men out and put them in a van.
People rushed into a Nike store and carried out armloads of clothing. Near Rockefeller Center, storefront windows were smashed and multiple people arrested. Bank windows were smashed. Wreckage littered the inside of an AT&T store.
Video posted on social media showed some protesters arguing with people breaking windows, urging them to stop, but instances of vandalism and smash-and-grab thefts mounted as the night deepened.
4 St. Louis officers hit by gunfire at protests
St. Louis police said four officers were hit by gunfire after protests that started peacefully Monday became violent overnight, with people smashing windows and stealing items from businesses and fires burning in the downtown area. The police department tweeted early Tuesday that the officers were taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.
Two were shot in the leg, one in a foot and the fourth in an arm, St. Louis Police Commissioner Colonel John Hayden Junior told reporters in an overnight briefing.
It was unclear who fired the shots.
Tiger Woods urges calm after "shocking" death of George Floyd
Longtime golf superstar Tiger Woods called George Floyd's death a "shocking tragedy" but said violent protests weren't the answer as unrest flared across the U.S. Monday. Woods said he had the "utmost respect" for police and likened the situation to the Los Angeles riots of 1992, after four police were acquitted over the beating of motorist Rodney King.
"My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now," Woods tweeted. "I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line."
Woods' statement follows strong comments from a number of athletes including NBA legend Michael Jordan, who said he was "plain angry," and tennis player Coco Gauff who asked: "Am I next?"
Tear gas scatters hundreds of protesters in Louisville
Riot police firing tear gas scattered several hundred protesters from Louisville's downtown Jefferson Square, violently capping a day of mostly peaceful protests.
Riot police with batons at the ready stood shoulder to shoulder as they advanced down key streets before breaking up the protest after a brief standoff shortly after 10 p.m. Demonstrators shouted at police as authorities on a microphone ordered the crowd to disperse before loud bursts of tear gas crackled and spread smoke over the area.
Protesters began running and military-style vehicles could later be seen occupying the key square fronting a courthouse complex. Some protesters gasped and held wet cloths to their faces as they ran from the wafting gas and advancing police. A helicopter clattered overhead amid the bursts of tear gas fire, and streets appeared to largely empty out.
Two police officers struck by vehicle in Buffalo
Two police officers were struck by a vehicle in Buffalo on Monday night, according to CBS News affiliate WIVB. Both have been hospitalized with serious injuries.
Sources told the outlet that one of the officers is a Buffalo police officer, and the other is a New York state police officer. The state trooper has non-life threatening injuries, according to the New York State Police's public information office.