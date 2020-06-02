State of Minnesota launches civil rights probe into Minneapolis Police Department

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday that the state's department of human rights is launching an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. The investigation will not only look into the death of George Floyd but will the review department's practices over the past 10 years.

According to Walz, the state will investigate "systemic practices against people of color" in the police department, marking the first time the state has launched a human rights investigation into a police department.

"We're not going to restore peace on our streets by having the National Guard show up," Walz said. "We're going to restore peace by addressing the systemic issues that caused it in the first place."

"If this is not an inflection point... this will come back again."

Our Minnesota Department of Human Rights today filed a civil rights charge against the MPD. @mnhumanrights will investigate the department’s policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years to determine if they engaged in systemic discriminatory practices. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 2, 2020

The governor said that "structural change" needs to happen across the country to address what led to George Floyd's death, but added that "it needs to start somewhere."

"Today that starts with Minneapolis police officers," he said.

Walz noted that the unrest in Minneapolis, and nationwide, is in part because people "expected nothing to happen" in response to Floyd's death. He said people should not "get any credit for listening" to the anger of protesters if no change comes from it.