George Floyd's body to be returned to Houston for burial, mayor says

George Floyd's body will be returned to his hometown of Houston — where his family still lives — for his funeral, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday. There have been nationwide protests since Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis after a police officer was captured on video pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and pleaded for air.

"This is the same city that George Floyd grew up in, and his body will be returning to this city," Turner said. Floyd was a native of the city's historic Third Ward.

A Houston-area funeral parlor confirmed to CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV that they are handling Floyd's services.

George Floyd Family Handout

A GoFundMe set up by Philonise Floyd, Floyd's brother, has raised more than $5 million for the family. "This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George," Philonise wrote on the GoFundMe page. "A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund."

Floyd's class from the Houston high school where he graduated held a vigil and walk in his honor Saturday morning. Those who attended wore the school colors and shirts that read "I Can't Breathe."

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Sunday changed his Twitter profile picture to one showing Floyd. "If you love your neighbor and have the right heart, please honor the memory of George Floyd and stand for justice," Acevedo wrote.

Since Floyd's death on May 25, four officers involved in the incident were fired and one, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests that started in Minneapolis have spread across the nation, including in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has activated the National Guard to these cities, deployed state Department of Public Safety officers and said the FBI will be assisting. Many cities have also enacted curfews to ease the protests.